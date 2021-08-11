Dragon Quest questionnaire could influence the future of the series

Dragon Quest developer Square Enix is asking fans to complete a questionnaire that could influence the future of the series.

The Dragon Quest Survey asks participants a number of mostly multiple-choice questions ranging from questions about their gaming habits, to what kind of games they enjoy, and what platforms they play said games on.

The survey also asks those taking part some more unique questions such as “how big of a Dragon Quest fan are you?” on a scale of 1 - 10, as well as “how did you watch the announcements in the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special?”

Most interestingly though, the questionnaire ends by asking “what do you want to see from the Dragon Quest series in the future?” and instead of offering participants multiple options to choose from, this question presents players with a text box to input whatever they want into it. Which makes it seem like Square Enix is open to suggestions on what to do with the Dragon Quest series in the future.

This questionnaire won’t be the only thing to influence the series though as it was recently revealed that the next game in the series, Dragon Quest 12, will shape the series for up to 20 years . First announced during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special event in May of this year, Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate will also apparently change up the usual combat found in the series and give the game a darker tone overall.