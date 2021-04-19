Downton Abbey 2 movie confirmed, and Dominic West is joining the cast

Downton Abbey fans were treated to a double dose of good news today. Not only was a sequel to the 2019 movie confirmed, but The Wire’s Dominic West was also noted to have joined the cast.

It's currently unknown as to who West's character is, but production for Downton Abbey 2 started this week. Confirmation from the Focus Features Twitter account saying that creator Julian Fellowes and all the original main cast — including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael, and Michelle Dockery — would be back.

We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/DkEfo8ODzmApril 19, 2021 See more

The tweet also includes additional stars who have joined, including Hugh Dancy, Guardians of the Galaxy’s Laura Haddock, and Nathalie Baye. The sequel, directed by Simon Curtis, is currently slated to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.

If you notice a name missing, that would be Lily James, who found fame in the ITV period drama. She will not be reprising her role as Lady Rose MacClare. The actress was one of the key cast members who didn't return for her role from the television series in the 2019 film.

The Downton Abbey feature from 2019 was the first time the Crawley family returned since the successful Downton Abbey series ended in 2016. There was then a follow-up royal visit to Downton and an assassination attempt on the King of England. The feature did quite well in theaters, earning over $194 million with only a budget of $13-20 million.

