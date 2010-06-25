Does 2010 have the most gaming reboots of all time?

The recurring theme of this year's E3 wasn't motion controls or hands-free or even 3D - it was restarting tired old names with fresh new games. Take a quick gander at each of these:

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010)

Need for Speed III: Hot Pursuit (1998)

NBA Jam (2010)

NBA Jam (1993)

Splatterhouse (2010)

Splatterhouse (1989)

Medal of Honor (2010)

Medal of Honor (1999)

Mortal Kombat (2011)

Mortal Kombat (1992)

Twisted Metal (2011)

Twisted Metal (1995)

GoldenEye 007 (2010)

GoldenEye 007 (1997)

Looks like everyone had the same idea this year - to not have a new idea and revive something that used to work. Hey, we're not complaining, as most of these games were all hot properties that deserve to live again.It'sjust odd that there are so many all at once. The last few that come to mind, like Prince of Persia (2008), Bionic Commando (2009) and Spy Hunter (2001), are quite spread out.

Now if we could just get that PN03 reboot...