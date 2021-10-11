Doctor Who season 13 gets mysterious new teaser – and a release date

Doctor Who season 13 has a mysterious new teaser, revealing the show's release date.

In the video fraught with static, the Doctor talks straight down the camera, warning us that "we don't have much time" because "the Flux is coming" and "it's bringing with it the Sontarans, Weeping Angels, creatures known as the Ravages, and enemies from across the Universe." She then ominously says: "This is the fight of our lives."

Mandip Gill's Yaz and John Bishop's Dan Lewis can also be seen in the background, calling out for the Doctor's help as she ends the video with: "It's coming. Be ready."

It sounds like the Doctor and her companions will have their work cut out for them when they return in the six-part series, which will be titled Doctor Who: Flux, and releases this Halloween.

The Doctor returns for her biggest adventure yet. Doctor Who: Flux premieres 31st October

Three specials will follow it in 2022, and once those have aired, we'll be bidding goodbye to the 13th Doctor. There's no word just yet on who'll be replacing Jodie Whittaker in the role, but we do know Russell T. Davies will be returning to the series to mark the 60th anniversary – and not just for a one off episode, either.

"I'm beyond excited to be back on my favorite show," Davies said. "There's a whole series of Jodie Whittaker's brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm. I'm still a viewer for now."

Doctor Who season 13 will begin airing this October 31. Until then, check out our roundup of the best British shows to fill out your watchlist.