Dr Who Xmas Spesh

2010 special starts filming. Michael Gambon and Katherine Jenkins to guest star in a story that’s a Doctor Who twist on A Christmas Carol

This year’s Doctor Who Christmas Special will be a twist on Dickens’s A Christmas Carol , according the official BBC Press release:

“Production started today on the 2010 Doctor Who BBC One Christmas Special in which the thrilling adventures of the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) and newlyweds Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) and Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill) will continue in a fun-filled and heartfelt festive story.

“In the grand tradition of Doctor Who Christmas specials, this year the show has once again attracted stellar guest stars as veteran actor Michael Gambon ( Harry Potter, The Singing Detective ) and opera diva Katherine Jenkins, in her first acting role, join the Time Lord for what might be his most Christmassy adventure yet!

“Arriving on set for her first day of filming, Katherine Jenkins said: ‘I'm over the moon to be involved in the Doctor Who Christmas Special – I can’t quite believe it as it’s a part of the family tradition at the Jenkins household. I heard the news that I got the role on my 30th birthday and it was the best birthday present ever!’

“About the series Lead Writer and Executive Producer, Steven Moffat, commented: ‘Oh, we’re going for broke with this one. It’s all your favourite Christmas movies at once, in an hour, with monsters. And the Doctor. And a honeymoon. And ... oh, you’ll see. I've honestly never been so excited about writing anything. I was laughing madly as I typed along to Christmas songs in April. My neighbours loved it so much they all moved away and set up a website demanding my execution. But I'm fairly sure they did it ironically.’

“The Christmas special follows on from Matt Smith’s first series as The Doctor, which attracted huge critical acclaim for Smith, his companion Gillan and lead writer Moffat, from press and legions of fans alike.

“Ben Stephenson, Controller, BBC Drama Commissioning said: ‘Matt Smith and Karen Gillan captivated audiences in their debut series and Doctor Who 's clever twist on the much loved A Christmas Carol will thrill BBC One viewers this year with special guest stars Sir Michael Gambon and singing sensation Katherine Jenkins joining Amy and the Doctor for an unforgettable present!’

“The series was co-commissioned by Ben Stephenson, Controller, BBC Drama Commissioning for BBC One and Jay Hunt, Controller of BBC One. Steven Moffat is Lead Writer and Executive Producerwith Piers Wenger and Beth Willis, also executive producing.

“Filming on the Christmas special will continue until August 2010.”