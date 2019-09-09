Divinity: Original Sin 2 Classes: pick the right class for your preferred style of play

Divinity: Original Sin 2 classes are a bit more flexible than those found in other RPGs, but you still get to choose one to start your game with. The character creation suite is incredibly detailed, with you being able to choose everything from your race, background details about your character, and even which instrument to represent them with. It also offers you a selection of different classes to choose from, although you could make your own if you wanted to.

We’re going to break down exactly what each of the Divinity: Original Sin 2 classes does. That way, you’ll be able to start off knowing exactly which one to choose based on your preferred style of play. Of course, you may love the look of all of them, in which case you’ll have more knowledge, but be no closer to making a decision. Either way, here are the Divinity: Original Sin 2 classes and what they do.

Battlemage

The Battlemage is for those who like to be in amongst the chaos they can cause. The unique mix of close-range abilities form Warfare and the status effects you can cause with Aerotheurge allow you to control the flow of battle. You can knock opponents over with Battering Ram, blind them with Blinding Radiance, or even stun them with a Shocking Touch. It’s an excellent choice for those who like to be at the centre of each battle.

Cleric

If you prefer to stay in the fight as long as possible, then the Cleric is a good choice for you. They have access to the healing abilities of the Hydrosophist as well as the damage-dealing spells of the Necromancer. The main aim of the Cleric is to get in close and deal damage with weapons, while draining the health of their enemies using the Blood Sucker Skill, healing themselves with Restoration, and even stopping their foes healing with a Decaying Touch.

Conjurer

Fighting using your own hands is for people who can’t summon demons from another dimension; in other words, it’s not for you. The Conjurer utilising the Summoning skill to make sure they’re never in danger of having to get their own hands dirty. They can summon a companion with Conjure Incarnate, summon turrets with Elemental Totem, and can even deal random elemental damage with Dimensional Bolt.

Enchanter

The Enchanter uses both the Hydrosophist and Aerotheurge abilities to play a strong support role. They lay down huge fields of stunning water by using Rain and then unleashing an Electrical Discharge. If that isn’t enough, they can also freeze the water with a Hail Strike. They are masters of environmental combat and can stop foes in their tracks in a variety of ways.

Fighter

This is a great choice for those who like to keep a high armour stat. It allows you to shrug off all but the most brutal of physical attacks thanks to a mastery of both Warfare and Geomancer abilities. They can increase their armour even more thanks to the Fortify ability, pull a Captain America with the Bouncing Shield skill, and even knock over their opponents with the Battle Stomp skill.

Inquisitor

Not quite the evil Inquisitor’s of the Dragon Age games, but also not exactly a shining example of how to be good. The Inquisitor has both Warfare and Necromancy skills that allow them to deal damage to their enemies while draining them of life. It means they can stick around in the fray for a far longer time. They can even drain foes from afar with the Mosquito Swarm skill, dash into battle using Battering Ram, and then drink up blood and heal with the Bloodsucker ability.

Knight

Few classes are as straightforward as the Knight, but they are good at what they do. Forgoing any kind of subtlety in favour of pure damage, the Knight uses huge two-handed weapons and a vast knowledge of Warfare to leave their foes decimated in their wake. They start with the skills Battle Stomp, Battering Ram, and Cripply Blow, all of which serve to stop enemies ever getting a chance to retaliate.

Metamorph

A brand-new class for Divinity: Original Sin 2, the Metamorph can change their shape to gain the abilities of other animals. The Polymorph skill set is unique in that every point you put into it grants you an extra stat point to spend. Along with that, it has a mix of both magical and physical abilities. You start with the ability to turn your enemies into chickens with Chicken Claw, the ability to charge with Bull Horns, and even a long-range attack in the form of Tentacle Lash.

Ranger

The Ranger has access to both Huntsman and Pyrokinetic abilities that grant them a unique style of play. Peace of Mind not only protects against a wealth of afflictions but also allows you to boost your stats and your accuracy. Meanwhile, you can use Ricochet to hit multiple targets, and even infuse your arrows with the elements themselves with Elemental Arrow.

Rogue

A dual-wielding Rogue is just what you want if you like to take the stealthy approach and love to backstab your enemies for huge damage. They have access to the Scoundrel skill set and start with the ability to warp behind an opponent and stab them with Backlash, throw knives from afar with Throwing Knife, and even get extra action points with Adrenaline.

Shadowblade

This class takes what the Rogue does and tweaks it in a new direction. While the Shadowblade is still about backstabs and stealth, they throw in some Polymorph abilities with their Scoundrel skills to keep things a bit more varied. As a result, they can turn enemies into chickens with Chicken Claw, warp behind them with Backlash, and even disappear entirely with Chameleon Cloak.

Wayfarer

A strange mix of Huntsman and Geomancer, the Wayfarer is all about staying far away from foes while doling out damage. Geomancy allows them to slow enemies with attacks like Fossil Strike, while they can use the Huntsman ability Pin Down to keep their targets from moving at all. They can even change the damage of their arrows using the Elemental Arrowheads ability.

Witch

The Witch is another hybrid class, with access to both Scoundrel and Necromancer abilities. They sap their foes strength with attacks like Mosquito Swarm before putting them to sleep with Chloroform. They can even turn the bodies of their enemies into allies by using Raise Bloated Corpse. It’s an interesting technical class that rewards good strategy with a potent mix of skills.

Wizard

A pure mage class, the Wizard uses both Pyrokinetic and Geomancer skills to deal damage to across a huge area. They can slow enemies and cause patches of oil to appear with Fossil Strike before igniting them with Searing Daggers. If enemies get to close, then they can use Ignition to deal damage to everything around them, making them powerful at close and long-range.

