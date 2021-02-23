Disney Plus is developing a Magic Kingdom TV universe

A "Magic Kingdom TV universe" is in the works at Disney Plus, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Ron Moore is developing a franchise set in Disney's Magic Kingdom and he'll write and executive produce.

The first project is The Society of Explorers and Adventurers, set in a world where all the themed lands and characters of the Disney parks and classic films actually exist in another reality. If the show is a success, Moore will oversee the whole franchise. First, though, Moore is working on a Swiss Family Robinson TV show for the streamer with Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu.

While it's not been revealed which characters will have a role in the series, the possibilities are pretty much endless – the Magic Kingdom theme park encompasses pretty much every animated Disney movie and hosts everyone from Mickey Mouse to Cinderella to Buzz Lightyear.

Before moving over to Disney, Moore created and wrote the Apple TV Plus sci-fi series For All Mankind. He's also written and produced TV shows including Starz's historical drama Outlander, several Star Trek series (The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager), and Syfy's Battlestar Galactica.

This potential franchise shows Disney's commitment to expanding its streamer – we already have a number of new Marvel and Star Wars TV shows on the way over the next couple of years (nearly a dozen live-action series in total, plus animated shows).