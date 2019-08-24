DICE drops the axe on Battlefield 5's planned 5v5 mode

Battlefield 5 will no longer be expanding its multiplayer suite to include a 5v5 mode, as previously planned. In the latest Letters from the Front developer update, DICE senior producer Ryan McArthur details various updates coming to upcoming patches before dropping the hammer on plans to introduce a 5v5 multiplayer mode.

"The added focus on improving the quality of the experience and adding more of the content you want has led us to step back from our original plans to offer a competitive 5v5 mode. Not creating this mode was a tough decision, but vital for us to more quickly reach our bug-crushing and content goals," reads the blog post.

Despite a fair chunk of McArthur's update being dedicated to the news, it isn't entirely clear why DICE is canceling Battlefield 5's 5v5 mode. McArthur explains that efforts to plan and develop the 5v5 mode will instead be directed toward optimizing currently available multiplayer modes and patching in bug fixes, suggesting there was an issue with resources.

Or maybe, DICE was worried the planned multiplayer mode wouldn't go over as well with fans as they'd previously thought, as McArthur mentions at one point that scrapping the 5v5 mode would allow DICE to "better deliver on our promise of new content that we know our players will love."

DICE plans on keeping Battlefield 5's playerbase informed on any changes via the Letter from the Front blog series, which McArthur says will continue on a monthly basis.