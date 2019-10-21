Diablo 4 is expected to be announced at BlizzCon 2019, alongside a remaster of Diablo 2

Both Diablo 4 and a remastered port of Diablo 2 are rumoured to be announced at BlizzCon 2019 in Anaheim, California next month, if the latest reports are to be believed about Blizzard's beloved action RPG franchise.

The information comes from an industry insider known on Twitter as Metro, who has a proven track record of breaking BlizzCon news before it's officially announced on the show floor of Blizzard's annual game expo.

For anyone who cares, diablo 4 and diablo 2 remastered will also be announced. :) #BlizzCon2019October 18, 2019

Metro has also shared leaked images of BlizzCon 2019's promotional material from another Twitter source, which explicitly references Diablo 4 (titled "Diablo IV") in a blurb for a new art book all about the famed demon-slaying series.

BlizzCon 2019 new Diablo 4 leaks in Germany.If this is true, information about previously leaked Overwatch 2 may be correct. pic.twitter.com/J3cmfciGNtOctober 20, 2019

These latest leaks corroborate previous reports broken by Kotaku last year, which states that Diablo 4 has long been in the works at Blizzard, and was almost announced at BlizzCon 2018 before unexpected delays meant the company had to infamously headline the show with Diablo Immortal, a mobile-only spin-off developed in collaboration with Tencent.

This is the first we've heard of a Diablo 2 remaster, however, but the recent success of World of Warcraft Classic and last year's Warcraft 3: Reforged announcement suggests Blizzard is increasingly open to riding on the nostalgia of its heritage.

It's likely we won't hear anything official about either of these rumoured Diablo projects from Blizzard itself until the BlizzCon 2019 press conference, which takes place on November 1, but we'll let you know if we hear more, including any news about Overwatch 2...

