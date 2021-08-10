Diablo 2: Resurrected open beta details: When it starts, how to play, and more

The Diablo 2: Resurrected open beta details have been revealed, including when the first players will be able to return to the world of Sanctuary.

The Diablo 2: Resurrected open beta will be split across two periods, with the first exclusively available to players who have pre-ordered the game. Players will be able to try out all but two of the classes which will be available at launch as they make their way through the earlier acts of the game. While the test marks an opportunity for players to try out the fan-pleasing remake of a beloved piece of Blizzard history, it also arrives in the midst of the Activision Blizzard lawsuit which alleges a long-running pattern of hostile conditions for women at the studio.

Here are all the key details Blizzard has announced about the Diablo 2: Resurrected open beta so far.

If you've pre-ordered Diablo 2: Resurrected, you'll be able to play starting on Friday, August 13 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST, and you can keep playing until the same time on August 17. The open beta proper will begin on August 20 at 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST, and end at the same time on August 23.

Diablo 2: Resurrected beta platforms don't include Switch

The Diablo 2: Resurrected beta will run on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S - which is every platform currently announced for the game, with the notable exception of Nintendo Switch. Blizzard says Switch players will still be able to get the Heritage of Arreat transmog for Diablo 3 as a pre-order bonus.

Diablo 2: Resurrected beta classes include 5 out of 7

Blizzard says it wants to focus on the Amazon, Barbarian, Druid, Paladin, and Sorceress for this test; that leaves off the Assassin and Necromancer, which will be available in the full version of the game at launch.

Diablo 2: Resurrected beta content is limited to the first half

The full version of Diablo 2: Resurrected will cover the contents of both the original game and its Lord of Destruction expansion. The beta will be limited to the first two acts of the vanilla game which, to be clear, is still a lot to play.

Diablo 2: Resurrected beta system requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended PC specifications for playing the Diablo 2: Resurrected open beta;

Minimum specs

Operating System: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel® Core i3-3250/AMD FX-4350

Video: Nvidia GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7850

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1280 x 720

Recommended specs

Operating System: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel® Core i5-9600k/AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Video: Nvidia GTX 1060/AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: 1920 x 1080