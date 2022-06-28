Diablo 2: Resurrected patch adds much-needed multiplayer improvements this week

Diablo 2: Resurrected gets a patch stuffed with oft-requested multiplayer improvements later this week.

Blizzard explains in a blog post (opens in new tab) on its website that Diablo 2: Resurrected's 2.4.3 patch launches on June 29, bringing various lobby improvements to PC and console alongside quality-of-life tweaks and a Magic Finder bonus weekend.

One of the headline changes is an overhaul to the multiplayer experience on console, with new game creator and list features replacing the party finder option. Once June 29 comes around, you'll have the option to create a private game if you want to loot unbothered, game creator if you fancy customising the experience for the public or just your pals, and game list if you're going to join someone else's game.

Blizzard also explains that backend improvements have allowed the developer to grow Diablo 2: Resurrected's game list from 20 to 40. The list of available sessions you could join used to be substantially lower than even that, which Blizzard admits was due to quality connection criteria being "overly aggressive".

PC, meanwhile, is getting search functionality to help players find specific sorts of games. The feature has been something of an odd omission since the game launched, but it'll soon be here.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is also getting a Magic Find bonus from June 30 - July 4 to celebrate the new patch. For a limited time, you're getting a 50% buff to the stat to aid you in fetching magic, rare, set, or unique loot as a drop from slain foes. Additionally, the bonus stacks with any additional increases to Magic Find provided by your items.

Here's everything you need to know about Diablo 4, the next action-RPG in the much-beloved series.