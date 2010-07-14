Devil trailer online

Share

M. Night Shyamalan-produced thriller Devil has had its first trailer released online.

Directed by Quarantine ’s John Erick Dowdle, it’s a slick-looking ticking time bomb bum-clencher in which a group of people are trapped in an elevator with the devil.

It sounds good. It looks good. (Especially those vertigo-inducing shots of the city.) But considering Shyamalan’s gradual spiral into the bowels of movie crud, will Devil actually be good?

We won’t hold our breath, but the fact that he’s only attached as producer bodes well. And what’s scarier than being trapped in a lift with the devil? We can’t think of anything.

Check out the trailer below…

Devil opens on 17 September.

Delighted? Delirious? Tell us your thoughts…