Destiny 2's next Pinnacle weapons are a sniper rifle, grenade launcher, and bow

On the heels of today's Destiny 2 Season of Opulence trailer, Bungie revealed the three Pinnacle weapons coming next season. It's hard to follow the Season of the Drifter, which saw two of the strongest Pinnacle weapons thus far, but the Season of Opulence may well have some dark horses in store.

The next Crucible Pinnacle weapon is the Revoker, a sniper rifle with a special perk that returns missed shots to the magazine "after a short duration." PvP enthusiasts have been asking for a Crucible Pinnacle sniper for multiple seasons - snipers having one of the highest skill ceilings among all weapons - so it's nice to finally see one. That said, it feels a bit strange for the exclusive perk of a Crucible Pinnacle sniper to focus on missed shots rather than, you know, headshots. But hey, maybe the Revoker has godly base stats, and its unique perk should at least be fun in quickplay.

For the Vanguard, we've got the Wendigo GL3 grenade launcher. Its unique perk grants a damage and blast radius bonus whenever you pick up an Orb of Light. It's worth noting that because Pinnacle weapons come fully masterworked, and grenade launchers excel at getting rapid multikills, the Wendigo will act as its own Orb farm. That said, the effectiveness of this weapon will come down to how big its damage and radius bonuses are. Here's hoping it fares better than the last Vanguard Pinnacle weapon, the underwhelming Oxygen SR3.

Finally, the Gambit Pinnacle weapon for the Season of Opulence is Hush, a new bow. Its Pinnacle perk greatly increases draw speed whenever you land a hip-fired headshot, which seems a little odd. The hip-fire accuracy on bows isn't great, and it always felt like their main draw (pun intended) was nocking arrow after arrow without needing to drop your scope. Hush's Pinnacle perk will have to give an enormous draw speed increase for it to be worth considering, and even then I don't know how this bow will overcome its inherent awkwardness. Maybe it'll surprise me and create a whole new playstyle.

It's always exciting when there are new Pinnacle weapons to chase, but fittingly enough, the Season of Opulence has some of the most bizarre and curious weapons yet. I'm not over the moon about them at first blush, but I'm still intrigued enough to want them for myself.