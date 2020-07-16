Destiny 2 Season of Arrivals will have more and longer events to offset Beyond Light delay

The current season of Destiny 2, Season of Arrivals, will feature several additional and extended events.

Bungie released an updated content roadmap for the season on the heels of the Destiny 2: Beyond Light delay . With the expansion now coming on November 10 rather than September 22, the Season of Arrivals has been extended by about six weeks, which raises questions about what players will be able to do in the interim.

For starters, the ongoing Moments of Triumph event has been extended through November 10, leaving players with nearly four months to complete 28 of the 30 available Triumphs and earn the MMXX seal. The Solstice of Heroes event will still begin as scheduled on August 11 and end on September 8, but the Festival of the Lost Halloween event will now be part of the Season of Arrivals and run from October 6 through November 3.

In addition to major events like these, Bungie is planning to hold additional Iron Banner events between September and November, as well as bonus playlist weeks (or weekends) for increased Crucible and Gambit rank. In the same vein, the studio teased an "increased [REDACTED]" modifier which may be linked to activities coming in either the Solstice of Heroes or the Festival of the Lost. And remember, the first five raids in the game can now be farmed infinitely for high-stat armor – which should be transmoggable come November – which ought to help keep everyone busy in the months ahead.