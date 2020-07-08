Destiny 2 is now letting players farm old-school raids for infinite loot

The weekly loot limits on five Destiny 2 raids have been removed, allowing players to complete them repeatedly to hunt down gear, Catalysts, and cosmetics.

The affected raids are: Leviathan, Eater of Worlds, Spire of Stars, Crown of Sorrow, and Scourge of the Past. Basically, the Leviathan Suite with Scourge of the Past as a bonus. Last Wish and Garden of Salvation still have a weekly loot limit, though.

This was one of the biggest changes in the Bungie Day 2020 update released this week. For the first time in Destiny's history, players can farm raids to their heart's content. Sure, only old raids can be farmed, but the armor from those raids has been updated to use the current seasonal Power cap. Weapons are still capped at 1060, but Leviathan and Scourge raid armor can now be infused up to 1360, just like Last Wish and Garden armor. It also drops with high stats, meaning players now have a way to farm strong armor which will stick with them for future seasons.

In addition to relevant gear, players can earn cosmetics by completing these raids thanks to the Destiny 2 Moment of Triumph 2020 event. There's a triumph for each raid, and each one unlocks the shaders for that raid. Clearing the Spire of Stars raid will also unlock the coveted and notoriously rare Luxurious Toast Exotic emote. Additionally, completing all five raids will unlock a special emblem, as well as a limited-edition raid ring which you can buy from the Bungie store.

This update is a fitting send-off for these old-but-gold raids. As a reminder, all five will be removed from the game with the release of Destiny 2: Beyond Light this fall, as part of the first wave of Bungie's new Destiny Content Vault system. Four destinations will also be vaulted this fall: Io, Titan, Mars, and Mercury. You know, the ones currently being besieged by pyramid ships. Funny coincidence, that.