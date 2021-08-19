Destiny 2 is getting BattlEye anti-cheat software on PC

Destiny 2 is reportedly getting anti-cheat support software on PC.

Just below, you can see a screenshot from Bungie's official help page, which emerged earlier today. The screenshot refers to "BattlEye anti-cheat support," which The Verge reporter Tom Warren has since corroborated. Warren claims that the screenshot is legitimate, and that Bungie has been working on the new anti-cheat software for Destiny 2 for a number of months.

Destiny 2 is getting BattlEye anti-cheat support soon. Bungie has been testing this internally for months, and the screenshot below is legitimate 🙏 https://t.co/vbZZ5GnlTpAugust 19, 2021 See more

This is nothing but good news for those playing Destiny 2 on PC. Just last month, PC Gamer reported that Bungie was actually hiring someone to help them tackle Destiny 2's ongoing cheating problem on PC. The role was apparently for someone who would be helping develop anti-cheat software for Bungie's shooter, which has now seemingly come to fruition.

In fact, all the way back in 2020, Bungie revealed that Destiny 2 saw a 50% increase in cheaters from the previous year. The report stated that most of this cheating apparently originated from the PC player base of the online shooter, which doesn't really come as a huge surprise. Now though, with the reported arrival of the BattlEye anti-cheat software for Destiny 2, things are looking up for the PC player base of Destiny 2, who are no doubt sick of cheaters ruining their fun.

Destiny 2 Tips | Destiny 2 Crucible tips | Destiny 2 Class guide | Destiny 2 Heroic Public Events | Destiny 2 Aspect of Destruction | Born in Darkness Destiny 2 Beyond Light guide | Destiny 2: Beyond Light Entropic Shard guide