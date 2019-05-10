Destiny 2 Invitations of the Nine: How to beat every Xur bounty

Outside the loop of Gambit Prime and The Reckoning, the main activities in Destiny 2's Joker's Wild DLC are are the ongoing Allegiance quests and Xur's new bounties called the Invitations of the Nine. A new Invitation is available from Xur every week - per character, that is - and completing it unlocks new lore and story content related to the Drifter's past and his ties to the Nine. There are nine bounties in total, meaning the storyline will continue through June.

We'll update this guide with new Destiny 2 Invitations of the Nine every week. Thus far, all of them require you to complete a Strike and collect samples by killing enemies. As a reminder, to be eligible for the next Invitation, you'll need to complete the current one by the Thursday reset. With that said, here are all the current Invitations.

Invitation of the Nine #1 - The World

Complete the Lake of Shadows Strike in the EDZ. Kill Cabal, Fallen, and Taken in the EDZ to collect samples.

Invitation of the Nine #2 - Justice

Complete the Savathun's Song Strike on Titan. Kill Hive and Fallen on Titan to collect samples.

Invitation of the Nine #3 - The High Priestess

Complete the Inverted Spire Strike on Nessus. Kill Vex, Cabal, and Fallen on Nessus to collect samples.

Invitation of the Nine #4 - The Magician

Complete the Pyramidion Strike on Io. Kill Cabal, Taken, and Vex on Io to collect samples.

Invitation of the Nine #5 - Strength

Complete A Garden World Strike on Mercury. Kill Cabal, Hive, and Vex on Mercury to collect samples.

Invitation of the Nine #6 - The Twins

Complete the Strange Terrain Strike on Mars. Kill Cabal and Hive on Mars to collect samples.

Invitation of the Nine #7 - The Tower

Complete the Hollowed Strike in the Tangled Shore. Kill Hive, Scorn, and Vex in the Tangled Shore to collect samples. The issue with the Vex kills in this Invitation has been fixed.

Invitation of the Nine #8 - The Hanged Man

Complete the Corrupted Strike in the Dreaming City. Get Hive, Scorn, and Taken kills in the Dreaming City to collect samples.

Invitation of the Nine #9 - Death

Complete three Quickplay, Competitive, and Rumble Crucible games.

Destiny 2 Joker's Wild | Destiny 2 Season of the Drifter | Destiny 2 Thorn | Destiny 2 Drifter Allegiance quest | Destiny 2 Vanguard Allegiance quest | How to get Gambit Prime armor | Destiny 2 Gambit tips| Destiny 2 The Reckoning