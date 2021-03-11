Destiny 2: Forsaken "will be vaulted at some point," Bungie says

Bungie will move Destiny 2: Forsaken into the Destiny Content Vault "at some point" in the future.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer , Bungie general manager Justin Truman discussed the studio's plans for the Destiny Content Vault, which rolled out alongside Destiny 2: Beyond Light with the vaulting of four old planets and the early raids. Ever since, players have wondered when landmark expansions like Forsaken would be cut in order to make room for new content, and while Truman didn't offer an exact date, he did confirm that Forsaken isn't exempt from vaulting.

"Forsaken content will be vaulted at some point," he says. "I think in the same way we don't want eight raids, it's the same thing with storylines - we don't want when a new player enters into Destiny, there are five different competing storylines that they could start playing and in some of them, [Uldren Sov is] a good guy, and in some of them he's a bad guy, and it's not clear if you're playing them out of order."

Truman also clarified that, after the initial round of vaulting at the start of Year 4, Bungie is planning to keep the game around its current size going forward. "So when a new destination comes in, we're probably going to look at the destination that people are the least interested in continuing to play, and pull that back out," he says, "so that we can maintain that size, and you don't just steadily bloat over the course of five years."

This suggests that the release of the Witch Queen expansion, which was recently delayed to early 2022 , will send another batch of content into the content vault. Whether or not that includes the activities and destinations of Forsaken remains to be seen. Truman says "we're probably not going to go in strict chronological order" but instead focus on "which one of these destinations or experiences is doing the least to the overall healthy ecosystem."

Despite its age, Forsaken still sees a fair amount of limelight today. Its dungeon, the Shattered Throne, was just updated to drop relevant gear as part of a wave of re-issued weapons (that preceded the death of sunsetting itself ), and the Scorn enemy type it introduced is the star of the new Exotic quest tied to the Dead Man's Tale scout rifle.

As Truman pointed out, its campaign is also fundamental to the character arc of Crow, previously known as the antagonist Uldren Sov, who's become a central character in Season 13. So whenever it is finally cycled out of the game, we'll probably need some sort of stop-gap explainer to give newer players some context, assuming Crow and the Scorn are still around.