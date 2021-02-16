Surprise! Destiny 2 just got another Exotic weapon with random rolls

Today's Destiny 2 update added a quest for a new Exotic scout rifle called Dead Man's Tale, and it's the second Exotic in the game's history to feature random rolls.

To start the quest for Dead Man's Tale, load into the Arms Dealer Strike through this week's lowest-level Nightfall: The Ordeal Strike. Once you clear out the first room of enemies, a door on the right side of the complex – opposite the path you'd normally take to progress the Strike – will open up. Follow it to an outdoor area and snag the collectible marked by a waypoint, then talk to Zavala back in the Tower to start the secret mission.

Dead Man's Tale is already up on the Light.gg weapon archives , and to our surprise, it comes with the Transformative perk which was introduced with Hawkmoon last season. Unlike the original, the Destiny 2 Hawkmoon features some random rolls. It always has its signature perk, but you can get different performance-enhancing perks like Rangefinder or Snapshot. The same is true of Dead Man's Tale: its Exotic perk Cranial Spike will always increase damage and reload speed with successive headshots, but you can randomly roll perks like Killing Wind and Vorpal Weapon as well.

Hawkmoon was the first of its kind, but it seems randomly rolled Exotics will become more common in future Destiny 2 content. On Twitter , Bungie community manager Dmg04 discussed the studio's approach to this new breed of weapon.

"Team isn’t planning to do this for all exotics moving forward," he clarified. "Hawkmoon was the first, but more could see this in the future. It’s a fun new tool in the toolbox, but may not be seen again for a while."

For now, we've got a cool new Exotic to put through its paces. Get on that mission and start theorycrafting your personal god roll.