Debut trailer for The Another World is so beautiful it'll make you cry

Just wow. That's all there is to say about the debut trailer for the Level 5 and Studio Ghibli PS3 RPG collaboration, Ni no Kuni: The Another World. It is a work of amazing beauty. Watch it:

The story is about a boy that finds his way to - think about it - another world, which happens to be a parallel world to his own. There's magic. There's battles. There's lots of monsters and beasties. There's rumours that it'll use PlayStation Move.

As someone that could happily watch Ghibli movies all day, I am hyped to the maximum for this game. It's scheduled for a 2011 release in Japan. No word on when/if it might find its way West, but a game of this magnitude simply has to be shared with the rest of the world. We must demand it.

A DS version was revealed all the way back in 2008 and seems equally worthy of wow and mega-hype. This is what the DS version of Ni no Kuni: The Another World looks like:

And the DS version will be released with a 'Magic Master' book of spells. Or, at least, it will do in Japan. Again, there's still no confirmation of it actually coming out in the US or UK. But it has to. So it's going to. Otherwise my Totoro plushie will be most displeased. And that simply won't do.

June 24, 2010