Deathloop release date confirmed and the leaks were right

The Deathloop release date is official, and so are its pre-order bonuses.

Bethesda has confirmed that the Deathloop release date is set for May 21, 2021, which is the very same date that leaked earlier this week in a New Zealand PlayStation Store listing. That's the day it will arrive on both PS5 and PC - despite Bethesda being purchased by Microsoft , it's still honoring the console exclusivity deal it made with Sony for Deathloop.

Deathloop was previously scheduled to arrive in time for holiday 2020, putting the total length of the Deathloop delay at roughly five to six months. Bethesda and developer Arkane Lyon put out a brief trailer to celebrate the announcement of the launch date; it's mostly made of gameplay we've already seen, but I still can't get enough of that mod style.

Along with the release date, Bethesda revealed that Deathloop will be available in two editions across both systems at launch: the Standard Edition, which will cost $59.99 / £59.99; and the Deluxe Edition, which will cost $79.99 / £79.99. Here's what you'll get for pre-ordering either version:

Deathloop pre-order bonuses

"Storm Rider" Colt character skin

One trinket (can be equipped for a buff)

Royal Protector Machete, a Dishonored-inspired unique weapon (PS5 Exclusive)

And here's what you'll get on top of the base game for buying Deathloop Deluxe Edition.

Deathloop Deluxe Edition bonuses

Eat The Rich Tribunal unique weapon

.44 Karat Fourpounder unique weapon

"Party Crasher" Colt character skin

"Sharp Shooter" Julianna character skin

Original game soundtrack selections

Two trinkets

Transtar Trencher, a Prey-inspired unique weapon (PS5 Exclusive)