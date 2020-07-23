Deadshot returns home in Suicide Squad #7 preview

Floyd Lawton, a.k.a. Deadshot, has finally served his Suicide Squad sentence and has been relieved, to live out his post-prison, post-Task Force X life. His first stop? To reunite with his daughter, Zoe, as we'll see in July 28's Suicide Squad #7.

"Annnnd he's out! With a pardon in his pocket, Deadshot walks away from the Suicide Squad in hopes of reuniting with his daughter, Zoe, and making things right at last," reads DC's solicitation for the issue. "But you can't outrun your past when it's still looking to kill you, and their family reunion quickly takes a turn for the deadly. To whom can Deadshot turn when he's left behind everyone who once had his back?"

Well, he has someone on his side - the dog he befriended in last issue's jaunt in Gotham City, as you can see in our preview of Suicide Squad #7 here. The issue is by writer Tom Taylor, with artists Daniel Sampere, Juan Albarran, Adriano Lucas, and Wes Abbott.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Daniel Sampere/Juan Albarran/Adriano Lucas/Wes Abbott (DC)) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Daniel Sampere/Juan Albarran/Adriano Lucas/Wes Abbott (DC)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Daniel Sampere/Juan Albarran/Adriano Lucas/Wes Abbott (DC)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Daniel Sampere/Juan Albarran/Adriano Lucas/Wes Abbott (DC))

Lawton left his family after being attacked by his enemies, and breaks off contact with them to avoid putting their lives in danger. But now that he's out of Task Force X's servitude, things seem to be looking up for him.

...well, "up" is relative, as Taylor has tweeted that Deadshot will be "Shot dead. Yes. Really." in September's Suicide Squad #9.

From reading the preview, you can see that Ted Kord, the one-time Blue Beetle, is continuing down the more sinister path in pursuit of the team.

The last days of Deadshot begin in July 28's Suicide Squad #7. Here's the primary cover to that by Sampere and his team, along with a variant by Jeremy P. Roberts.