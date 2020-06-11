Deadshot dies in Suicide Squad #9

A longtime DC icon will kick the bucket later this summer, as Suicide Squad writer Tom Taylor has tweeted that Deadshot, a core member of Task Force X since the late 80s, will die in Suicide Squad #9.

"Deadshot. Shot dead. Yes. Really," reads Taylor's succinct tweet, which also includes art from Bruno Redondo featuring Harley Quinn mourning over Deadshot's bloodied mask.

(Image credit: DC)

Deadshot originally appeared as a deadly, gentleman hitman taking on Batman in 1950's Batman #59, though he soon left his tuxedo and top hat behind in favor of his more well-known yellow and red battle suit and wrist-mounted machine guns.

Over the years, he's been an ongoing adversary of Batman and the Justice League, even undertaking terrorist missions at the behest of DC's equivalent to the devil, Neron. But through it all, he's also been one of the most vicious killers of Task Force X, otherwise known as the Suicide Squad, and even built a kind of ersatz family relationship with the members of his other team the Secret Six.

Aside from his deadly aim, Deadshot is known as one of the most unstoppable killers in the DC Universe, priding himself on his ability to carry out any hit without hesitation and his skills as a strategist. He's also a master of almost all guns and conventional weapons.

Will Smith portrayed Deadshot in 2016's Suicide Squad film, with Idris Elba cast as his replacement for the upcoming sequel/reboot The Suicide Squad before director James Gunn announced he'd actually take on a totally different, still unrevealed role.

Suicide Squad #9 is scheduled to go on sale on September 22. Here's the full solicitation (via ScreenRant):

Suicide Squad #9

Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Bruno Redondo

Variant cover by Travis Moore

This issue, it’s the shocking death of Deadshot! The man who never misses has been on the front lines of Task Force X since its inception—a bomb in his neck, gun in his hand. He’s seen teammates blow up and countries fall. He’s faced down heroes and villains alike. Now the Suicide Squad has one final mission: bring down the man who enslaved them, then put a bounty on their heads when they escaped: Ted Kord. But to finish the job, the world’s deadliest assassin will have to do the one thing he’s never done for the cause: die!



In stores September 22, 2020