New on DC Universe Infinite (September 2021): All the comics arriving this month

The 'Infinite Frontier' era of DC comics is coming to the DC Universe Infinite service beginning this week. But that's just part of the new additions to the Netflix style comic book reading service in September, however; it'll also be adding the massive Batman: The World graphic novel the same day it hits stands, as well as classic back issues of Detective Comics, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Green Arrow, Icon, Static, Hardware, and more.

(Image credit: David Marquez/Tamra Bonvillain/Josh Reed (DC))

The 'Infinite Frontier' era begins on DC Universe Infinite on September 7 with the addition of Infinite Frontier #0. It'll grow each week to include the addition of Nightwing #78, Wonder Woman #770, Justice League #59, and the first issues of the relaunched Suicide Squad, The Joker, Harley Quinn, and The Swamp Thing.

And the number of new comic books that are debuting on DC Universe Infinite the same day they hit stands increases, with September 14 bringing the international original graphic novel Batman: The World. The jewel of this year's Batman Day on September 18, Batman: The World will be released four days early on DC Universe Infinite. It joins other DC Universe Infinite first titles such as Suicide Squad: King Shark, Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour, Hardware: Season One, Icon & Rocket: Season One, and Static: Season One.

DC Universe Infinite currently has over 25,000 comics on its service and is available in North America on web browsers, as well as iOS and Android platforms. The service is $7.99 per month, or $74.99 per year (that's over a $20 savings).

Here's what's being added each Monday in September 2021 on DC Universe Infinite:

DC Universe Infinite additions for September 6

(Image credit: DC)

Truth & Justice #14

Aquaman (1962-1978) #55

Green Arrow (1987-1998) #13

Icon (1993-1997) #19

Static (1993-1997) #20

Wonder Woman (1942) #49

Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour #2

Batman #106

Crime Syndicate #1

Infinite Frontier #0

Man-Bat #2

Suicide Squad #1

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #8

The Swamp Thing #1

Legends of the Dark Knight #10

Represent! #13

DC Universe Infinite additions for September 13:

(Image credit: DC)

The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox Director's Cut #8

Truth & Justice #15

Aquaman (1962-1978) #56

Blood Syndicate (1993-1995) #14

Detective Comics #639

Green Arrow (1987-1998) #14

Hardware (1993-1997) #20

Batman: The World #1

Hardware: Season One #2

Titans United #1

RWBY/Justice League #12

American Vampire 1976 #6

Batman: Urban Legends #1

Rorschach #6

Superman #29

Sweet Tooth: The Return #5

The Green Lantern Season Two #12

The Joker #1

Wonder Woman #770

Legends of the Dark Knight #11

Infinite Frontier: Secret Files #5

Suicide Squad: King Shark #4

Represent! #14

DC Universe Infinite additions for September 20:

(Image credit: DC)

Truth & Justice #16

Detective Comics #640

Green Arrow (1987-1998) #15

Icon (1993-1997) #20

Static (1993-1997) #21

The New Teen Titans Annual #2

Static: Season One #4

Batman vs. Ra's Al Ghul #5

Catwoman #29

Justice League #59

Nightwing #78

Superman Red & Blue #1

DC Connect #17

Legends of the Dark Knight #12

DC Universe Infinite additions for September 27

The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox Director's Cut #9

Truth & Justice #17

Aquaman: Sword of Atlantis (2006-2007) #49

Blood Syndicate (1993-1995) #15

Detective Comics #641

Green Arrow (1987-1998) #16

Hardware (1993-1997) #21

DC Horror Presents: The Conjuring: The Lover #2

Icon & Rocket: Season One #3

RWBY/Justice League #13

Action Comics #1029

Batman Black & White #4

Batman/Superman #16

Detective Comics #1034

Future State: Teen Titans - Ruins #1

Harley Quinn #1

Teen Titans Academy #1

Batman: Curse of the White Knight #6

Legends of the Dark Knight #13

Infinite Frontier: Secret Files #6

