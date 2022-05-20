Batman, Nubia, Black Adam, Supergirl, Nightwing, and more ditch capes for swimsuits in August

It gets hot in August in most of the US (and very hot in a big part of it) so DC is letting some of its superheroes ditch the spandex that doesn't breathe so well in the summertime to cavort in swimsuits (or swimming costumes as our British friends at GamesRadar would say) for the month.

Hey, in this case, 'swimming costumes' might actually be more appropriate!

No, Bruce Wayne won't be facing down the Joker rockin' just the famous black trunks in the pages of Batman, but DC will be letting the Dark Knight, Catwoman, Nubia, Nightwing, Black Adam, and more hit the beach and the pool in a series of swimsuit variant covers during the summer month by artists like Artgerm, Joëlle Jones, Nicola Scott, Mikel Janín and more.

Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #3 swimsuit variant cover by Derrick Chew (Image credit: DC)

Once a staple of the '90s during the Wizard Magazine era, Newsarama counts 10 swimsuit variant covers in August that are a little more subtle in 2022 than they might have once been.

Hey, did we also mention the DC full August 2022 solicits hit your browser on Friday, May 20 at noon ET?

So here's a slightly early look at the swimsuit variant covers we found in DC's August offerings, who drew them, and what issues you'll find the covers on.

