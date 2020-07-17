DC October 2020 solicitations and covers revealed

The DC October 2020 solicitations and covers are here, and it's the first full month of all-new, completely unsolicited material following the publisher's COVID-19 catch-up schedule. What does that mean for you, the reader? New information about what's to come, new stories, and new things to look forward to across DC's line.

DC's big release for October 2020 is Batman #100, the culmination of the publisher's flagship title since it was relaunched for 2016's line-wide 'Rebirth' revamp. The over-sized issue marks the conclusion of the recently-begun 'Joker War' event, but also provides some clues to a new era for Gotham and the Bat-titles, led by series writer James Tynion IV and group editor Ben Abernathy. Check out that totally different new Batman suit they're teasing in a variant for #100!

Elsewhere in the DC October 2020 solicitations, it's a changing of the guard - a new writer and artist team is taking over The Flash ongoing title, while three other ongoings will be ending: Batgirl, Batman and the Outsiders, and Justice League Odyssey.

October also marks the release of a new OGN from the classic all-ages creative team of Art Baltazar and Franco, titled Arkhamaniacs.

BATMAN #100

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and wraparound cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

backup stories art by GUILLEM MARCH, CARLO PAGULAYAN, and DANNY MIKI

wraparound cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 card stock variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

blank variant cover

ON SALE 10/6/20

$6.99 US | 56 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $7.99 US

"The Joker War" comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life—it will change Gotham City for years to come! Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of "The Joker War" come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman. Don't miss the first showdown between Batman and Clownhunter!

BATMAN #101

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 card stock variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

ON SALE 10/20/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

A new day dawns in Gotham and the horrors of "The Joker War" are just being realized. A bold new direction for Batman begins as Bruce Wayne's circumstances are forever changed. How did the Joker's rampage affected the citizens of the city? And why does Cole Cash—a.k.a.—Grifter, now work for Lucius Fox?!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1028

written by PETER J. TOMASI

art by NICOLA SCOTT

cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Spinning out of the events of "The Joker War" and Detective Comics #1027 comes a tale of the beginning of the end for Gotham City's status quo. With tensions flaring and a new mayoral candidate making his anti-hero agenda known to the city, Batman and his allies are stretched thin to keep the peace. But just as things couldn't look any worse, a string of gruesome murders has left a trail of the most corrupt in Gotham City losing their heads...literally. If Batman doesn't quickly find the killer—the Dark Knight will be next.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1029

written by PETER J. TOMASI

art and cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 10/27/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

After the City of Bane, the Riddler's takeover, The Joker War, and more, the people of Gotham City have had enough. The world is changing for Bruce Wayne, and the question he must ask himself is: What role does the Batman have in a city that rejects him? As the year barrels forward into what will become a turning point for the Dark Knight, Batman must grapple with the very citizens he has sworn to protect...while a familiar face looms large as a new threat on the horizon: Damian Wayne!

BATGIRL #50

written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI

art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE and ANEKE

cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

ON SALE 10/27/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC | FINAL ISSUE

Series finale! All good things must come to an end, as we wrap up this run of Batgirl with one final oversized celebratory issue! In the aftermath of "The Joker War," Gotham is left in pieces that need to be picked up by Barbara and Alejo's team—but is Gotham a city worth saving anymore, and how much longer does our girl have it in her to keeping fighting for it as Batgirl? Then, if Barbara is to ever give her relationship with Jason a chance, she knows she has to face him and finally make amends with the act that crippled him.

CATWOMAN #26

written by RAM V

art by FERNANDO BLANCO

cover by JOËLLE JONES

card stock variant cover by JENNY FRISON

ON SALE 10/20/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

In the aftermath of "The Joker War," Selina Kyle has taken up residence in Alleytown. But when she finds that her old stomping grounds have been taken over by drug-running mobsters, she hatches a plan to take the town back! However, unbeknownst to her, she is being tracked by a terrifying new foe: a hit man in priest's clothing known only as Father Valley, who carries a bag of bibles around as trophies from each of his victims. Will she be able to loosen the mafia's stranglehold on her, new hometown or become another victim to Father Valley's sacred oath?

NIGHTWING #75

written by DAN JURGENS

art by TRAVIS MOORE and RONAN CLIQUET

cover by TRAVIS MOORE

variant cover by ALAN QUAH

ON SALE 10/20/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

In the wake of "The Joker War," Nightwing is back—but is he back for good? And does he remember Bea? With the help of Batman, Batgirl, his Teen Titans friends, and even Alfred, Nightwing must decide for himself which path to take. Then, when KGBeast discovers Nightwing is still alive, his street credibility is on the line if he doesn't go to finish the job he started when he tried to kill Nightwing…and missed! Nightwing better watch his back is he wants to be back for good!

RORSCHACH #1

written by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNéS

variant cover by JAE LEE

blank variant cover

ON SALE 10/20/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 12 | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

It's been 35 years since Ozymandias dropped a giant interdimensional squid on New York City, killing thousands and destroying the public's trust in heroes once and for all. And since that time, one figure in a fedora, mask, and trenchcoat has become a divisive culture icon.

So what does it mean when Rorschach reappears as an assassin trying to kill a candidate running against President Robert Redford? Who is the man behind the mask, and why is he acting this way? It's up to one detective to uncover the true identity of this would-be killer—and it will take him into a web of conspiracies involving alien invasions, disgraced do-gooders, mystic visions, and yes, comic books.

Writer Tom King joins forces with artist Jorge Fornés for a new miniseries that explores the mythic qualities of one of the most compelling characters from the bestselling graphic novel of all time, Watchmen.

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARLEY QUINN #1

written by KATANA COLLINS

story by SEAN MURPHY and KATANA COLLINS

art by MATTEO SCALERA

cover by SEAN MURPHY

variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

blank variant cover

ON SALE 10/27/20

$4.99 US | 1 OF 6 | 32 PAGES | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

The Joker is dead, Bruce Wayne is behind bars...and Gotham City is just starting to redefine itself without Batman.

As Harley Quinn struggles to adjust to her new life as the mother of Jack Napier's twins, an elusive mastermind called the Producer seizes the moment to assemble a crew of villains—starting with the Starlet, a serial killer who murders Gotham's golden age film stars in homage to their silver screen roles.

When a recent, gruesome crime scene suggests a connection to The Joker, the GTO, and FBI agent Hector Quimby turn to Harley as the one person with information that could crack the case. With some help from Bruce, Harley agrees to investigate—but to protect her children and her city from a fatal final act, Harley must flirt with madness and confront her own past.

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #1

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

variant cover by ARTIST

blank variant cover

ON SALE 10/20/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 9 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

America is broken. Trust between the government and the American public has crumbled. Paranoia reigns supreme.

It's 1976, and this is the concluding chapter of the Eisner Award-winning American Vampire!

Skinner Sweet has exhausted all efforts to regain his lost immortality. With his powers and purpose gone, he is now determined to go out with a bang. At a seedy motorcycle rally in the desert where he's closer than ever to his death wish, Pearl Jones and a shocking partner tracks him down for one last, desperate mission: The force known as the Gray Trader and its minions are tunneling through the bowels of the world to unleash hell on Earth—just in time for America's bicentennial. With catastrophe looming, it's up to Skinner and Pearl to reconcile and change the course of history—or die trying.

The series that launched the careers of superstars Scott Snyder and Rafael Albuquerque returns for nine final issues and the closing chapter of the legacy of American Vampire.

DC THE DOOMED AND THE DAMNED #1

written by KEN PORTER, JOHN ARCUDI, SALADIN AHMED, ALYSSA WONG, TRAVIS MOORE, MARV WOLFMAN, and more

art by RILEY ROSSMO, MIKE PERKINS, LEONARDO MANCO, TRAVIS MOORE, TOM MANDRAKE, and more

cover by KYLE HOTZ

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ONE-SHOT

ON SALE 10/13/20

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

It was a dark and stormy night when the creatures of the DC Universe began to emerge from their lairs into the cool evening air. Tales of the macabre, the murderous, and the morbid abound in this spine-chilling special about monsters and mayhem! What happens when Batman encounters a true urban legend after speaking its name three times in a mirror, or when Madame Xanadu enlists the help of Man-Bat to take down a shadowy specter? And who can stop an intergalactic demon from turning people into frog beasts? Only the unlikely team-up of Green Lantern and Etrigan! All this and seven more fang-tastic tales to trick your treats and bob your apples.

LEGEND OF THE SWAMP THING HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR #1

written by TOM KING, JAMES TYNION IV, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, RAM V, and VITA AYALA

art by MIKE PERKINS, EMMA RIOS, CHRISTIAN WARD, DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON, and more

cover by MIKE PERKINS

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 10/6/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

It's Halloween, and DC invites you to welcome Swamp Thing to your witching-hour festivities. In this 48-page collection of all-new stories, the Guardian of the Green reveals past lives and the unforgettable horrors that befall those who cross his path. From ancient Rome to present day, Swamp Thing stalks these ghostly and ghastly tales—all of which are best read by the light of a jack-o'-lantern!

BATMAN: THREE JOKERS #3

written by GEOFF JOHNS

art and cover by JASON FABOK

variant cover by JASON FABOK

1:25 variant cover by JASON FABOK

1:100 variant cover by JASON FABOK

Premium variant cover G by JASON FABOK (minimum order 50 copies)

Premium variant cover H by JASON FABOK (minimum order 50 copies)

Premium variant cover I by JASON FABOK (minimum order 50 copies)

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 10/27/20

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | 3 of 3 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

The final chapter of the most terrifying and personal Batman mystery is here!

Still reeling from their last encounter with the three Jokers, Batman, Batgirl, and Red Hood discover the terrible truth about the Three Jokers' plot. Will the caped crusaders have the strength needed to put an end to the maniacal menaces' master plan once and for all, or will it be lights out for good? You won't want to miss the stunning conclusion of Batman: Three Jokers as it completes its trajectory as the ultimate examination of The Joker and his never-ending conflict with Batman.

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #4

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and card stock foil cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

Darkseid card stock variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Superboy-Prime card stock variant cover by ALEX GARNER

Green Lantern John Stewart card stock variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 card stock variant cover by DOUG MAHNKE

1:100 black-and-white card stock variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

ON SALE 10/13/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 4 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman are trapped in nightmare worlds within the Dark Multiverse! They'll need to face down their fiercest foes once again if they hope to accomplish their mission and bring back a power capable of stopping the Darkest Knight. But what horrors has he unleased on Earth while they've been locked away?!

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL RISE OF THE NEW GOD #1

written by JAMES TYNION IV and BRYAN HILL

art by JESUS MERINO and NIK VIRELLA

cover by IAN BERTRAM

1:25 card stock variant cover by BOSSLOGIC

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 10/27/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVERS

Batman. Always. Wins. This irrevocable truth resonates to the very heart of Perpetua's battle with the Batman Who Laughs…and when her ally reveals his absolute nature, she will upend this mantra and destroy the last planet. His planet. But that's not enough…and the mother of all creation must wonder, if power lies in destruction, why would she ever stop? But that's the thing about truth…when it turns to fact, there's no disputing its godlike reverence…and so enters the Darkest Knight. Featuring a backup story that spins out of the cliffhanger from Dark Nights: Death Metal Multiverse's End #1.

DARK KNIGHTS: DEATH METAL ROBIN KING #1

written by PETER J. TOMASI and TONY PATRICK

art by RILEY ROSSMO

backup story art by DANIEL SAMPERE

cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:25 card stock variant cover by JEREMY ROBERTS

With a utility belt filled to the brim with weapons designed to kill every hero in the DCU, Robin King is the most sadistic soldier in the Darkest Knight evil army! Can anyone stop him from laying waste to Earth's last line of defense? And how did he become one of the Batman Who Laugh's groblins in the first place? And in the backup story, can the Robins liberate Gotham City from the Darkest Knight's control?

JUSTICE LEAGUE #54

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by XERMANICO

cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by HOWARD PORTER

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

ON SALE 10/6/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

"Doom Metal" part two of five storms the stage in this essential Dark Nights: Death Metal tie-in! It's the Titans reunion you've been clamoring for when Starfire and Cyborg join Nightwing in this twisted Justice League. The team is hell-bent for Brimstone Bay to free the Legion of Doom, but what horrors and desires will the Valley of Starros reveal to them—and who or what is the villain named Mindhunter?

JUSTICE LEAGUE #55

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES

cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

ON SALE 10/20/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

The motley crew of "Doom Metal" sets sail for the cliffs of insanity, captained by Nightwing—or so he thinks! The team fractures, and Detective Chimp reveals the horrible secret wish in his heart. And speaking of hearts, Hawkgirl will stop at nothing to find Martian Manhunter, even if she jeopardizes the League's mission and their souls. Part three of this five-issue tie-in to Dark Nights: Death Metal features the debut of a villain so huge he dwarfs all hope. Enter the Omega Knight.

DCEASED: DEAD PLANET #4

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and GIGI BALDASSINI

cover by DAVID FINCH

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

card stock movie homage variant cover by INHYUK LEE

ON SALE 10/6/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 4 OF 7 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

Time is running out for the Justice League to unlock the Anti-Life cure as they face a deadly new threat on Earth—in addition to the billions of the undead! Their final desperate attempt at finding the cure will take them off-planet for the greatest heist in the history of New Genesis!

THE LAST GOD: SONGS OF LOST CHILDREN #1

written by DAN WATTERS

art by STEVE BEACH

cover by KAI CARPENTER

RESOLICIT | ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 10/27/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

CARD STOCK COVER

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

A decade after the infamous battle of the Black Stair, an incognito Queen Cyanthe and her handmaiden embark on a journey to the poverty-stricken villages outside Tyrgolad. When faced with stories of disappearing children and a real-life encounter with a great and ancient monster, Cyanthe realizes that tales of monsters lurking are anything but folklore, and must return to her warrior roots to slay another ghastly creature. Special guest writer Dan Watters (Lucifer, Coffin Bound) and artist Steve Beach (The Last God: Tales from the Book of Ages) join the world of the Last God for this tale from the Age of Tyrgolad.

STRANGE ADVENTURES #6

written by TOM KING

art by MITCH GERADS and EVAN "DOC" SHANER

cover by MITCH GERADS

variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

ON SALE 10/6/20 | $4.99 US | 32 PAGES

6 OF 12 | FC | NO ADS | CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

How determined is Mr. Terrific to find the truth? The answer becomes more challenging as the whole world starts to turn against him. Adam Strange is a hero who can save the Earth from alien invasion, and who is Mr. Terrific to say otherwise? The extent of the denial only makes the man more suspicious.

Not that the warmongering Pykkts care one way or the other. If Strange is to be believed, they only have one thing on their minds: taking over the planet. Adam and his wife beat them back once before, and the key to doing it again is to dig into the past that Mr. Terrific is so hell-bent on destroying.

Read the series IGN calls one of the most anticipated comics of the year!

WONDER WOMAN #764

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art by STEVE PUGH

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by ADAM HUGHES

ON SALE 10/13/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Wonder Woman and Max Lord are on the hunt for some missing and extremely dangerous weaponry from Lord Industries, and the search has brought this unlikely duo to…Miami? Fun in the sun will have to wait—because if Diana and Max can't uncover this illegal arms trade, the entire city could be blown sky high! But we're sure Max Lord will be nothing but helpful…right?

WONDER WOMAN #765

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art by STEVE PUGH

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover featuring MOVIE POSTER ART

ON SALE 10/27/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

The invisible jet is going down—look out below! On a mission to the heart of super-villain-occupied Zandia, Wonder Woman is stopped dead in her tracks by a turf war that's turning deadlier by the minute. After a heated consult with the Justice League, Diana finds herself on her own with the supposedly reformed Max Lord to complete her mission—and to make matters worse, each side is using Lord Industries' stolen tech to turn their forces into mind-warping super-armies! Who shot down Diana's stealthy ride? The answer will make you dizzy...

WONDER WOMAN 1984 #1

written by ANNA OBROPTA, LOUISE SIMONSON, and STEVE PUGH

art by BRET BLEVINS and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Rooster Teeth variant cover by ROBIN EISENBERG

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 9/29/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

In these tales that tie in to the upcoming Warner Bros. movie Wonder Woman 1984, when a failed burglary attempt causes a hostage situation at the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, Diana Prince is forced to leave her teenage tour group behind so that Wonder Woman can save the day! But will Wonder Woman be able to bring 10 gunmen to justice and get back to her tour group in time? And in a second story, it's the eighties, and greed is good—as long as you already have it all! Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor hunt down the reckless mastermind who makes the ultimate power move by stealing Diana's golden lasso!

WONDER WOMEN OF HISTORY TP

written by VITA AYALA, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, AMANDA DEIBERT, SARA FARIZAN, KAMI GARCIA, SARAH KUHN, MARIEKE NIJKAMP, EMILY X.R. PAN, TRACI SORELL, LILAH STURGES, and others

art by NATASHA DONOVAN, CARINA GUEVARA, NICOLE GOUX, IGZELL, ROBYN SMITH, O'NEILLJONES, CAT STAGGS, LYNNE YOSHII, and others

portraits by COLLEEN DORAN, AGNES GARBOWSKA, WESHOYOT ALVITRE, and more

cover by TK TK

ON SALE 12/1/20

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-378-7

Not all heroes wear capes! Wonder Woman has been an inspiration for decades, and while not everyone would choose her star-spangled outfit for themselves, her compassion and fairness are worthy of emulation. This book presents tales of the real-world heroes who take up Diana's mantle and work in the fields of science, sports, activism, diplomacy, and more!

New York Times bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson brings together an all-star cast of authors and illustrators in this anthology of contemporary Wonder Women—and how they've changed our world.

ARKHAMANIACS TP

written by ART BALTAZAR and FRANCO

art and cover by ART BALTAZAR

ON SALE 12/8/20

$9.99 US | 168 PAGES | 5.5" x 8" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-378-7

Art Baltazar and Franco—the Eisner Award-winning creative team behind Superman of Smallville and Tiny Titans—provide their signature take on a certain apartment building (Arkham) in Gotham City and the people (mostly) who live there!

Young Bruce Wayne is drawn to the fun and excitement he sees going on at Arkham, but to Wayne Enterprises, it's just another property they own. Bruce is determined to find out why Arkham is full of so much fun and laughter. What exactly is going on over there? Time to sneak over when no one is looking...even though it's like the house is laughing at him! Ha ha ha!

ACTION COMICS #1026

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and KLAUS JANSON

variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by FRANK CHO

ON SALE 10/27/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

This issue, it's the Superman family versus everybody! In this blistering conclusion to the epic "House of Kent" saga, huge choices are made to defend the great city of Metropolis. Plus, amid all the chaos, the new owner of the Daily Planet is revealed—and it's...Jimmy Olsen?! Guest-starring Jonathan Kent, Conner Kent, Supergirl, and the Legion of Super-Heroes.

SUPERMAN #26

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

variant cover by TONY S. DANIEL

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

ON SALE 10/13/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

As Superman deals with the continuing fallout from the world knowing his truth as Clark Kent, he finds himself faced with a physical threat beyond anything he has ever faced before. Synmar traveled across the universe to destroy the Man of Steel. How can Superman contain the havoc this new foe will cause so that everything he has sworn to protect doesn't collapse with him?

AMETHYST #6

written by AMY REEDER

art and cover by AMY REEDER

ON SALE 10/20/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 6 | FC | DC

With all her family's secrets and misdeeds laid bare, Princess Amethyst wrestles not only with the dark legacy she's inherited, but with the combined forces of Lord Opal and the Diamond Court, who seek to destroy young Amy for the crimes of her house. In the end, Amethyst must make a choice that could cost her everything—including her powers. The spectacular adventure concludes in this breathtaking issue!

AQUAMAN #64

written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK

art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

cover by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES

cover by GILBERT VIGONTE

ON SALE 10/20/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Wedding bells? More like wedding hells, as Mera's nuptials ignite a war across the Seven Kingdoms. Arthur, Orm, the Trench, Xebel, and more battle not just for the crown but for the future of Atlantis and beyond. Stuffed to the gills with characters and action, this all-out undersea brawl will leave readers gasping for air!

BATMAN BEYOND #48

written by DAN JURGENS

art by SEAN CHEN

cover by DAN MORA

variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

ON SALE 10/27/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

"First Contact" begins! Something is very, very wrong with Bruce Wayne, as he lashes out in anger and tries to kill Batman Beyond! Who else can save him but...Booster Gold?! The greatest hero history never knew is going to take Batman Beyond back in time to the Gotham of old, where Bruce Wayne is Batman—which means Batman and Batman Beyond will meet at last!

THE BATMAN'S GRAVE #11

written by WARREN ELLIS

art and cover by BRYAN HITCH

variant cover by ASHLEY WOOD

ON SALE 10/13/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 11 OF 12 | FC | DC

Scorn's plan is revealed, and it is nothing less than the reshaping of the structure of Gotham City. Where the Batman imagines a city without crime, Scorn wants a city built on it. The Batman can't think like him, though—he's half-dead already!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #13

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by MAX RAYNOR

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by MARK BROOKS

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by JENNY FRISON

ON SALE 10/27/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

What happens when the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel wake up on a skull-shaped planetoid packed full of cybernetic versions of their entire rogues galleries? Figure out why they're being worshipped like gods, that's what! What is this strange new Brainiac's endgame—and how did Batman and Superman's own villain database mutate into this twisted, metallic death planet? The mystery deepens as our heroes' allies desperately search for their missing comrades...

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #17

written by BRYAN HILL

art by DEXTER SOY

cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

ON SALE 10/13/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

FINAL ISSUE

Series finale! The war with Ra's al Ghul reaches its end, and none of the Outsiders will ever be the same. And none of them might ever be a team again! Did Batman choose the wrong allies to assemble to fight Ra's? Or did those allies make a mistake in believing in Batman? The critically acclaimed series comes to its end!

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE #5

written by PAUL DINI and ALAN BURNETT

art by TY TEMPLETON

cover by PAOLO RIVERA and JOE RIVERA

variant cover by SEAN "CHEEKS" GALLOWAY

ON SALE 10/6/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 OF 7 | FC | DC

Batman is scrambling as he learns the true identity of the man who's been stalking him and the rest of the Bat-Family. As Batman and Alfred reel from the revelation, Tim demands answers! Batman's greatest shame is finally revealed!

DC CLASSICS: THE BATMAN ADVENTURES #5

written by MARTIN PASKO and KELLEY PUCKETT

art by BRAD RADER and RICK BURCHETT

cover by MIKE PAROBECK and RICH BURCHETT

ON SALE 10/6/20

$1.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

The Dynamic Duo find out that the Scarecrow is the one who has robbed Gotham City of its literacy. Now it's up to them to find a way to stop him! Even Professor Crane has doubts about what he is doing, and questions how a man who has dedicated his life to education can continues with a plan like this.

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #3

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art by NICK ROBLES

cover by MARCIO TAKARA

ON SALE 10/6/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

In the waking world, Ruin and the fallen cherub Jophiel have teamed up with the sorceress Heather After to try to pull Lindy out of the Dreaming, and home to her newborn daughter…but they'd better work fast. Lindy's mind is rapidly disintegrating as she reckons with thousands of possibilities for who Shakespeare really was, each one alive and walking around in front of her—and if she can't keep it together, then she'll be lost forever!

FAR SECTOR #8

written by N.K. JEMISIN

art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

variant cover by INHYUK LEE

ON SALE 10/6/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 8 OF 12 | FC

BIMONTHLY | DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

While still processing her feelings about Councilor Marth, Jo tracks down the "riders" who killed Averrup Thorn, and gets the first hint of what's really going on beneath the surface of the City Enduring. Reporting to the Council, Jo is disgusted to realize she's facing the same kind of callous, responsibility-avoiding bureaucracy as back home on Earth.

THE FLASH #763

written by KEVIN SHINICK

art by CLAYTON HENRY

cover by BERNARD CHANG

variant cover by INHYUK LEE

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

ON SALE 10/13/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

The secret history of Barry Allen's Flash ring is revealed as the Scarlet Speedster tangles with the Trickster in a tale that starts out as fun and games but ends with a last-page cliffhanger no reader will see coming. Don't skip to the end! Don't spoil it for friends! Don't miss this inaugural issue of The Flash by the new series team of writer Kevin Shinick and rising-star artist Clayton Henry.

THE FLASH #764

written by KEVIN SHINICK

art by CLAYTON HENRY

cover by BERNARD CHANG

variant cover by INHYUK LEE

ON SALE 10/27/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Sitting idle in Iron Heights Prison for years, Dr. Alchemy found the time and knowledge he needed to finally beat the Flash once and for all. In a battle of wits and scientific knowledge as much as speed or power, Barry Allen must confront one of the Flash's most dangerous foes before the good doctor becomes a god.

THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #8

written by GRANT MORRISON

art and cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

ON SALE 10/13/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 8 OF 12 | FC | DC

War with the Anti-Matter World! The cliffhanger to Season One led to this cataclysmic confrontation! We saw that only one anti-matter soldier could decimate a small army of Green Lanterns. What happens when a horde of them strike?

HAWKMAN #28

written by ROBERT VENDITTI

art by FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

cover by MIKEL JANíN

variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

ON SALE 10/13/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

What was once a gift now becomes a curse! With the reincarnation cycle finally broken, Hawkman finds himself fearful that every fight could be his last—and Hawkwoman's patience for his caution wears thin. But they'll need all their wits and courage about them, because their age-old enemy Hath-Set is out for blood!

JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER #11

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by AARON CAMPBELL

cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

ON SALE 10/27/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

A message from Clem Thurso, the most virulently bigoted politician in the UK, unexpectedly sends John on a journey deep into the heart of occult evil—and down into a chamber below Parliament where something truly unspeakable waits…

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #27

written by RAM V

art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 10/27/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Welcome to the Other Place, where the Upside-Down Man rules without equal, and where all the odds are bleakly stacked in his favor. Wonder Woman will tap into the darkest recesses of power, but can she control it? What sleight of mind will Zatanna reveal to her greatest villain, and what sacrifice (or three!) must be made? This issue features a battle so costly that the team's roster will be forever changed.

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #25

written by DAN ABNETT

art by WILL CONRAD

cover by LADRÖNN

variant cover by SKAN

ON SALE 10/13/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

FINAL ISSUE

Final issue! The Justice League's intergalactic team of Green Lantern Jessica Cruz, Orion of the New Gods, Red Lantern Dex-Starr, and New Teen Titans Starfire and Cyborg make a final stand against Darkseid in a battle that reshapes the cosmic landscape across every sector of space!

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #10

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art by RYAN SOOK and WADE VON GRAWBADGER

cover by RYAN SOOK

variant cover by DARKO LAFUENTE

ON SALE 10/27/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

A grudge that has endured 1,000 years! The unstoppable behemoth Rogol Zaar has survived the millennium to haunt Jonathan Kent where he least expected it! It's a menace so terrible the Legion of Super-Heroes may not survive. Was this the challenge Brainiac 5 predicted? Is the Legion up to the task? Plus, who is dating whom in the 31st century? Another searing chapter in the far-flung future of the DC Universe, courtesy of Bendis, Sook, and von Grawbadger!

MAD MAGAZINE #16

written and illustrated by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

ON SALE 10/20/20

$5.99 US | 56 PAGES | FC | DC

It's a film parody triple feature to die for, with "Rosemia's Boo-Boo," "Paltry Guise," and "Psycho, Too"! Plus, Sergio Aragonés and Tom Bunk have been working in the lab late at night to bring us all-new eerie MAD monster sights. And a delightfully frightening new Fold-In and "Spy vs. Spy" make this issue one to scream about!

METAL MEN #11

written by DAN DiDIO

art and cover by SHANE DAVIS

variant cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

ON SALE 10/20/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 11 OF 12 | FC | DC

The Metal Men are together again, as Nth Metal Man, Gold, and Tina are reunited with Magnus and the rest of the team…but now they've got a one-way ticket to the Dark Multiverse—so how will they get out? And to make matters worse, they run into their own worst enemies, and Nth Metal Man's old friends—Dark Multiverse versions of themselves! Plus, a surprise guest star will appear to help, in this most unlikely of places!

RED HOOD: OUTLAW #50

written by SCOTT LOBDELL

art by PAOLO PANTALENA

cover by DEXTER SOY

variant cover by PHILIP TAN

ON SALE 10/27/20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

Jason Todd's downward spiral began when he was murdered by The Joker. But deep in his heart he blamed himself for charging headfirst into deadly danger. His rage and self-loathing caused him to lash out at those around him—keeping friends and family alike at arm's length. Until the Outlaws. First Arsenal and Starfire, and later, Artemis and Bizarro, saw through his defenses. Now it's time to pay it forward to the one person who represents all the mistakes he's made in his own life: Duela Dent. But can he save The Joker's Daughter...when he couldn't even save himself? Don't miss the end of the Outlaw era!

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #106

written by SHOLLY FISCH

art and cover by RANDY ELLIOTT

ON SALE 10/20/20

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Usually, when an artist is readying an exhibit for the public, the biggest fear is a critic's review. That would still be the case…if a ghostly visitor hadn't begun to haunt the Museum of Holographic Art's newest exhibit! Can Scooby and the gang use their renowned sleuthing skills to see through the ghost's plans before the museum is forced to shut down for good?

SUICIDE SQUAD #10

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

ON SALE 10/27/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

The world knows Ted Kord as Blue Beetle, superhero. But the members of Task Force X know him as something else entirely—the violent and vindictive puppet master who rigged them to blow. With Deadshot murdered and Kord finally at their mercy, will the Suicide Squad get their revenge once and for all?

TEEN TITANS #46

written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

art by EDUARDO PANSICA

cover by BERNARD CHANG

card stock variant cover by PEACH MOMOKO

ON SALE 10/20/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

With Damian Wayne renouncing his role as Robin and leaving the Teen Titans behind, Jon Kent returns from the future and the Legion of Super-Heroes to ask the remaining Titans some tough questions about his best friend. And when Superboy asks questions—he demands answers.

YOUNG JUSTICE #19

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

cover by JOHN TIMMS

variant cover by DARKO LaFUENTE

ON SALE 10/6/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Wonder Girl calls Young Justice together to help her with a family problem. Seems the pantheon of Greek gods is having a hard time with some of Cassie's choices. She's taking a stand to change rules as old as the heavens! And she is going to need her team by her side to do it.

WONDER WOMAN #1 (1987) FACSIMILE EDITION

written by GEORGE PÉREZ and GREG POTTER

art by GEORGE PÉREZ and BRUCE PATTERSON

wraparound cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 10/6/20

$3.99 US | 36 PAGES | FC | DC

In the wake of the Crisis on Infinite Earths, superstar artist George Pérez began his run on Wonder Woman with a modernized retelling of her origin story, from her creation on Themyscira to Ares' attack on Man's World.

DAPHNE BYRNE HC

written by LAURA MARKS

art by KELLEY JONES

cover by PIOTR JABŁOŃSKI

ON SALE 11/3/20

$24.99 US | 160 PAGES | FC |

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

VELLUM DUST JACKET

ISBN: 978-1-77950-465-4

In the gaslit splendor of late 19th-century New York, rage builds inside 14-year-old Daphne. The sudden death of her father has left her alone with her grief-stricken mother who becomes easy prey for a group of occultists promising to contact her dead husband. While fighting to disentangle her mother from these charlatans, Daphne begins to sense a strange, insidious presence in her own body...an entity with unspeakable appetites. What does "Brother" want? And could Daphne stop him even if she tried?

Writer Laura Marks (TV's Ray Donovan, The Expanse, and The Good Fight) and horror comics legend Kelley Jones (The Sandman, Batman: Red Rain) join forces to unleash spirits from beyond into DC's Hill House Comics, curated by Joe Hill!

PLUNGE HC

written by JOE HILL

art by STUART IMMONEN

cover by JEREMY WILSON

ON SALE 11/17/20

$24.99 US | 168 PAGES | FC |

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

VELLUM DUST JACKET

ISBN: 978-1-77950-688-7

In the aftermath of a devastating tsunami, an exploration vessel known as the Derleth begins sending an automated distress signal from a remote atoll in the Bering Strait. The only problem is that the Derleth has been missing for 40 years. Marine biologist Moriah Lamb joins the Carpenter Wreck Removal team to recover the Derleth's dead...only to find that in this remote part of the Arctic Circle, the dead have plenty to say to the living…

There's something down in the icy darkness of the Arctic sea...something that doesn't want to be found. Unlike on land, where terror shows itself as the long-lost crew of the Derleth emerges from caves. They seem as though they haven't aged a day—it's as if they're exactly the same as the day they disappeared...except they're all missing their eyes. Will the salvage crew survive to bring their findings to shore? What danger waits for them if they fail? What dangers await us all should they succeed?

New York Times bestselling author Joe Hill and superstar artist Stuart Immonen team for the latest Hill House Comics horror epic!

BATMAN: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE BATMEN OMNIBUS HC

written by JAMES TYNION IV, MARGUERITE BENNETT, STEVE ORLANDO, TOM KING, TIM SEELEY, and CHRISTOPHER SEBELA

art by EDDY BARROWS, ALVÁRO MARTÍNEZ, JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ, MARCIO TAKARA, CHRISTIAN DUCE, RILEY ROSSMO, ANDY MacDONALD, BEN OLIVER, CARMEN CARNERO, JOE BENNETT, MIGUEL MENDONÇA, JESÚS MERINO, PHILIPPE BRIONES, SCOT EATON, ROGE ANTONIO, and others

cover by EDDY BARROWS

ON SALE 12/22/20

$150.00 US | 1,280 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875"

FC | DC | ISBN: 978-1-77590-665-8

Batman may be a loner, but he can't always do it alone. In this oversize hardcover collection, current Batman writer James Tynion IV is joined by an all-star team of artists as someone targets Batman's allies in Gotham City—young, untested heroes who model themselves after the Dark Knight but don't have his training or resources. With the help of Batwoman, the Caped Crusader recruits these young vigilantes, training them to be a team worthy of Gotham's biggest threats.

Red Robin, Spoiler, Orphan, and Clayface are the first heroes to get recruited. But can a team inspired by Batman and trained by Batwoman take on an entire anti-vigilante army? Or will Batman's vision of a team of Bat-heroes go down in flames? And as Cassandra Cain and Azrael join, can this team withstand the threat of the Order of St. Dumas? Or will inner conflict doom this alliance?

Collects Detective Comics #934-981 and pages from issue #1000, Detective Comics Annual #1, Batman #7-8, and Nightwing #5-6.

BATMAN: THREE JOKERS HC

written by GEOFF JOHNS

art and new cover by JASON FABOK

ON SALE 11/10/20

$29.99 US | 160 PAGES | FC

8.5" x 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-023-6

Thirty years after Batman: The Killing Joke changed comics forever, Batman: Three Jokers

reexamines the myth of who, or what, is the Joker and what is at the heart of his ongoing battle with Batman? New York Times bestselling writer Geoff Johns and artist Jason Fabok, the team that waged the "Darkseid War" in the pages of Justice League, reunite to tell the ultimate story of Batman and The Joker!

In this highly anticipated epic, learn why there are three Jokers, and what that means for the decades-long battle between the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime. In this powerful, emotional story, Batman, Batgirl, and Red Hood—all past victims of The Joker—work together to solve a mystery unlike anything they've ever faced before!

BATMAN: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE CAPED CRUSADER? DELUXE 2020 EDITION HC

written by NEIL GAIMAN

art by ANDY KUBERT, SCOTT WILLIAMS, MARK BUCKINGHAM, BERNIE MIREAULT, MATT WAGNER, and SIMON BISLEY

cover by ANDY KUBERT

ON SALE 12/22/20

$29.99 US | 128 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-490-6

New York Times bestselling author Neil Gaiman joins a murderer's row of superstar artists to lend his unique touch to the Batman mythos! Spotlighting the story "Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader?" from Batman #686 and Detective Comics #853, in which Gaiman joins artist Andy Kubert and inker Scott Williams for a story that shines a new light on the Dark Knight, this title also collects stories from Secret Origins #36, Secret Origins Special #1 and Batman Black and White #2.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN VOL. 1: WHO ARE THE SECRET SIX? TP

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

ON SALE 11/3/20

$17.99 US | 160 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-567-5

Up in the sky, in the dark of the night, trust no one—for the Secret Six walk among us. Spinning out of the devastating events of The Batman Who Laughs, Superman and Batman are together once more and facing a terrifying new threat that could strike from anywhere. The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel must journey into the depths of Gotham City to learn which of their fellow heroes have become the horrifying horsemen of their most dangerous and deranged foe ever, with Shazam, Supergirl, and more transformed into their twisted Dark Multiverse reflections. Our heroes will need to fight to survive, but an even more dangerous question lurks in the shadows: Can Superman and Batman even trust each other? Collects Batman/Superman #1-6.

DEADMAN OMNIBUS HC

written by ARNOLD DRAKE, BOB HANEY, JACK MILLER, NEAL ADAMS, DENNY O'NEIL, GERRY CONWAY, LEN WEIN, PAUL LEVITZ, and others

art by NEAL ADAMS, JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ, JIM APARO, CARMINE INFANTINO, GEORGE TUSKA, KEITH GIFFEN, MIKE GRELL, and others

cover by NEAL ADAMS

ON SALE 12/8/20

$99.99 US | 944 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-488-3

Originally introduced in 1967, Deadman was a circus performer known as Boston Brand who was murdered while on the high wire. In the afterlife, a mysterious being known as Rama Kushna gifted his spirit with the ability to possess the bodies of the living, so he could discover the identity of his killer and bring THEM to justice!

Featuring spectacular art by Neal Adams, José Luis García-López, and others, these tales take Deadman across the DC Universe in search of justice. This massive hardcover collects Strange Adventures #205-216; The Brave and the Bold #79, #86, #104, and #133; Aquaman #50-52; Challengers of the Unknown #74 and #84-87; Justice League of America #94; World's Finest Comics #223 and #227; The Phantom Stranger #33 and #39-41; Superman Family #183; DC Super-Stars #18; DC Special Series #8; Adventure Comics #459-466; DC Comics Presents #94; Detective Comics #500; Deadman #1-4 (1986); and Secret Origins #15.

THE FLASH VOL. 13: ROGUES REIGN TP

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by RAFA SANDOVAL and CHRISTIAN DUCE

cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

ON SALE 11/17/20

$17.99 US | 152 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-577-4

The Speed Force is dead, doom has gripped the Earth, and the Flash lives in a nightmare! Powered up by Lex Luthor's offer, Captain Cold led his team to their ultimate victory over Central City. The Rogues have reshaped reality itself into their own kingdoms of cruelty—Heat Wave's volcanic territory, Weather Wizard's floating armory of the elements, and at the center of it all, the icy castle of Captain Cold. But there is hope in the darkness, as the Flash battles his way back from the brink and discovers a way to reverse the Rogues' reign once and for all. But with his powers out of control, can he outrun the inevitable? Collects The Flash #82-87.

THE FLASH: YEAR ONE TP

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

ON SALE 11/17/20

$17.99 US | 152 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-576-7

Go back to the very beginning of Barry Allen's heroic journey in The Flash: Year One! Barry Allen feels helpless in his life in Central City. As a forensic scientist, he's always catching criminals after they've committed their crimes. All that changes one fateful night when Barry is struck by a bolt of lightning and doused in chemicals. When he wakes from a coma, he realizes he can run at incredible speeds. Can Barry master these powers and be the hero his city needs...or will the powers burn through him? Collects The Flash #70-75.

THE FOREVER PEOPLE BY JACK KIRBY TP

written by JACK KIRBY

art by JACK KIRBY, VINCE COLLETTA, and MIKE ROYER

cover by JACK KIRBY and FRANK GIACOIA

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 11/10/20

$29.99 US | 304 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-230-8

One of the most memorable corners of Jack Kirby's Fourth World returns in a brand-new collection! This book introduces a group of young, otherworldly adventurers: Big Bear, Mark Moonrider, Serifan, Beautiful Dreamer, and Vykin, five young heroes who, with the help of their mother box, have the ability to summon the mighty Infinity Man. Included in this volume are major battles with Darkseid, Desaad, and Glorious Godfrey, as well as memorable team-ups with Superman and Deadman. Collects The Forever People #1-11.

GIRL TP

written by PETER MILLIGAN

art and cover by DUNCAN FEGREDO

ON SALE 11/10/20

$7.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-818-8

Peter Milligan and Duncan Fegredo's under-the-radar story of '90s teenage ennui is collected for the first time! The team that brought you Enigma reunites to tell the story of 15-year-old Simone Cundy, a resident of the aptly named Bollockstown. Simone has two useless parents and a general distaste for her life, so much so that she's planning on taking some rat poison and ending it all—and then something changes. Can Simone find purpose in her life—and escape the town that's been holding her back?

HEROES IN CRISIS TP

written by TOM KING

art by CLAY MANN, TRAVIS MOORE, LEE WEEKS, MITCH GERADS, and

JORGE FORNÉS

cover by CLAY MANN

ON SALE 11/24/20

$19.99 US | 240 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-303-9

There's a new kind of crisis threatening the heroes of the DC Universe, ripped from real-world headlines by CIA operative turned comics writer Tom King: How does a superhero handle PTSD?

Welcome to Sanctuary, an ultra-secret hospital for superheroes who've been traumatized by crime-fighting and cosmic combat. But something goes inexplicably wrong when many patients wind up dead, with two well-known operators as the prime suspects: Harley Quinn and Booster Gold! It's up to the DC Trinity of Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman to investigate—but can they get the job done in the face of overwhelming opposition? This collected edition features the entire nine-issue miniseries!

INJUSTICE: GODS AMONG US OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO, CHRISTOPHER SEBELA, and TOM TAYLOR

art by BRUNO REDONDO, JUAN ALBARRAN, TOM DERENICK, XERMANICO, SERGIO SANDOVAL, IBAN COELLO, MARCO SANTUCCI, POP MHAN, DANIEL SAMPERE, JHEREMY RAAPACK, MIGUEL MENDONÇA, and others

cover by HOWARD PORTER

ON SALE 12/15/20

$125.00 US | 1,104 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875" | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-468-5

The epic and brutal Injustice saga continues in this omnibus collection based on the bestselling video game, bringing the complete Year Four, Year Five, and Ground Zero stories together in one volume! When Superman and the Justice League declared themselves the ultimate authority on planet Earth, only Batman stood against them. For years, the former friends and allies have fought bitterly, with casualties on both sides. Now, at an impasse, both Batman and Superman realize that to gain ground in their battle, they'll have to do the unthinkable: recruit their former enemies to attack their former friends. Plus, Injustice: Ground Zero bridges the gap between the Injustice and Injustice 2 games! Collects Injustice: Gods Among Us Year Four #1-12, Injustice: Gods Among Us Year Four Annual #1, Injustice: Gods Among Us Year Five #1-20, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year Five Annual #1, and Injustice: Ground Zero #1-12.

JUSTICE LEAGUE BY SCOTT SNYDER BOOK TWO DELUXE EDITION HC

written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV

art by JORGE JIMENEZ, JIM CHEUNG, JAVIER FERNANDEZ, FRANCIS MANAPUL, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, PASQUAL FERRY, and DANIEL SAMPERE

cover by JORGE JIMEMEZ

ON SALE 12/1/20

$39.99 US | 344 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875" | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-584-2

Scott Snyder reunites the World's Greatest Heroes for epic journeys to "Hawkworld" and "The Sixth Dimension" in the second deluxe edition hardcover of the superstar writer's Justice League run!

Martian Manhunter, John Stewart, and Hawkgirl take a trip to Thanagar-Prime, as J'onn looks to tap into the ancient Martian mental database, Green Lantern struggles while practicing his new UV powers, and Kendra searches for answers about her connection to the Totality.

Then, the Justice League has the map to the Sixth Dimension in hand—the key to saving the Multiverse from utter destruction! But with Superman trapped on a world with no light and hundreds of dead Supermen, Lex Luthor's Legion of Doom is poised for victory. The final form of Perpetua takes shape, and the DCU will never be the same again! Collects Justice League #14-25 and Annual #1.

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED: TIME AFTER TIME TP

written by ADAM BEECHEN, STUART MOORE, JASON HALL, and STEVE VANCE

art by CARLO BARBERI, GORDON PURCELL, TIM LEVINS, MIN S. KU, and JOHN DELANEY

cover by TOM FEISTER

ON SALE 11/3/20

$9.99 US | 160 PAGES | 5.5" x 8"

FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-724-2

No matter where—or when—evil hides, the Justice League is ready to defeat it! This collection of all-ages stories set in the animated world of Justice League Unlimited include a trip to the future where our heroes team up with the Legion of Super-Heroes to try to defeat Kilg%re! The Justice League also travel to medieval Camelot—helping Shining Knight defend his kingdom from Morgan Le Fey and her evil army! And it's a trip to the Wild West as Wonder Woman, Elongated Man, and Vigilante enlist the help of Jonah Hex, Bat Lash, and El Diablo to go up against the Time Commander! Collects Adventures in the DC Universe #10, Justice League Adventures #28, #30, and #34, and Justice League Unlimited #9 and #19.

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT: JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ HC

written by GERRY CONWAY, ROY THOMAS, LEN WEIN, HARLAN ELLISON, BOB HANEY, DENNY O'NEIL, MARTIN PASKO, PAUL LEVITZ, ELLIOT S. MAGGIN, J.M. DeMATTEIS,

ALAN BRENNERT, and others

art by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ and others

cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

ON SALE 11/24/20

$49.99 US | 472 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-580-4

José Luis García-López's iconic depictions of DC's characters defined a generation—and he's illustrated some of the most immediately recognizable tales of the Dark Knight! This new hardcover collection spans decades of the artist's work, from 1970s stories to modern adventures. Collects Batman #272, #336-#337, and #353; Batman '66: The Lost Episode #1; Batman Confidential #26-28; Batman Family #3; Batman: Gotham Knights #10; DC Comics Presents #31 and #41; DC Special Series #21; Detective Comics #454 and #458-459; The Brave and the Bold #164 and #171; The Joker #4; and World's Finest Comics #244, #255, and #258, plus a gallery of classic covers!

LOIS LANE: ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE TP

written by GREG RUCKA

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

ON SALE 11/24/20

$29.99 US | 304 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-474-6

She uncovered the most dangerous secret in the DC Universe...now she just has to prove it! After a press briefing at the White House—and carrying a secret that could disrupt Superman's life—Lois Lane embarks on a harrowing journey to uncover a threat to her husband and a plot that reaches the highest levels of international power brokers and world leaders. Bestselling writer Greg Rucka and acclaimed artist Mike Perkins team up for a tale of conspiracy, intrigue, and murder that tests the limits of tough-as-nails investigative journalist Lois Lane. As the mystery deepens, the Question hunts the people responsible for an attempt on the reporter's life. But do they want her dead because of what she knows or to stop her from finding out more? Collects Lois Lane #1-12.

NIGHTWING: THE NEW 52 OMNIBUS HC

written by KYLE HIGGINS, TOM DeFALCO, TIM SEELEY, TOM KING, and SCOTT SNYDER

art by EDDY BARROWS, EDUARDO PANSICA, TREVOR McCARTHY, BRETT BOOTH, WILL CONRAD, CLIFF RICHARDS, JASON MASTERS, DANIEL SAMPERE, SANFORD GREENE, DOUG MAHNKE, GREG CAPULLO and others

cover by EDDY BARROWS

ON SALE 12/1/20

$99.99 US | 832 PAGES | FC | DC

7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-700-6

It's a new era for Dick Grayson as Nightwing gets a fresh start—one that takes Dick back to his origins.

When Haly's Circus, where Dick Grayson once performed, returns to Gotham City, it brings a mysterious, superhuman evil. Nightwing works to uncover the mysteries that the circus brought with it, but he finds himself torn between his two lives: circus performer and superhero. Is it possible that the two are more connected than he ever realized? Nightwing will travel with Haly's Circus across the East Coast and beyond in his attempt to discover the dark truths that hide beneath the big top.

Back in Gotham, Nightwing will face off against villains like Lady Shiva and The Joker—in this omnibus collection of Nightwing's memorable New 52 adventures! Collects Nightwing #0-30, Batman #17, Young Romance: A New 52 Valentine's Day Special #1, Nightwing Annual #1, and Secret Origins #1.

PROMETHEA: THE 2OTH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION BOOK THREE HC

written by ALAN MOORE

art and cover by J.H. WILLIAMS III

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 12/22/20

$39.99 US | 336 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875"

FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-226-1

In the final deluxe edition hardcover collecting Alan Moore's fantasy masterpiece, "A Higher Court" presents a fantastical trial in the Immateria, presided over by a strange judge and jury. Their task? To determine who shall be the one, true Promethea: Stacia or Sophie. Whichever way the fates turn, one thing is for certain: a door will close in Sophie's life. Moore and Williams deliver the most creatively bold collection of Promethea yet, in which the reader takes an incredible trip through the magical cosmos, with Promethea as a guide. Collects Promethea #24-32.

SUPERGIRL VOL. 3: INFECTIOUS TP

written by JODY HOUSER and MARC ANDREYKO

art by RACHAEL STOTT, EDUARDO PANSICA, and others

cover by DAN MORA

ON SALE 9/7/20

$24.99 US | 280 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-570-5

Supergirl…the Infected! In protecting Superman, Supergirl becomes infected by a virus created by the Batman Who Laughs, turning her into the twisted Dark Multiverse version of herself. Batman and Superman enlist the help of Wonder Woman to bring Kara back peacefully, but is it too late to save her? And if Supergirl is able to return to her old self, can she hope to redeem herself after putting Smallville in danger? Collects Supergirl #34-42, Supergirl Annual #2, and a story from Superman: Leviathan Rising Special #1.

SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS VOL. 3: LEVIATHAN HUNT TP

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art by SZYMON KUDRANSKI

cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

ON SALE 11/17/20

$16.99 US | 128 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-697-9

While Superman responds to the global chaos caused by Leviathan, Metropolis faces a local menace: the invisible mafia and its metahuman enforcer, the Red Cloud. Plus, Lex Luthor returns to Metropolis offering villains greater power. With enemies on all sides, Superman needs the help of new superhero Naomi! Event Leviathan meets "Year of the Villain" in these stories from Action Comics #1012-1016.

SUPERMAN: THE CITY OF TOMORROW VOL. 2 TP

written by JEPH LOEB, J.M. DeMATTEIS, JOE KELLY, and others

art by ED McGUINNESS, DOUG MAHNKE, CARY NORD, MIKE McKONE, STUART IMMONEN, YANICK PAQUETTE, PAUL PELLETIER, and others

cover by ED McGUINNESS

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 11/3/20

$39.99 US | 504 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-312-1

In tales that ushered in the new millennium, Superman returns to Smallville and teams up with Superboy! Plus, The Joker and Harley Quinn invade Metropolis! And in "Critical Condition," Superman must search for a missing Lois Lane while a mystery illness threatens his life! Collects Superman #155-159, Adventures of Superman #577-581, Action Comics #764-768, and Superman: The Man of Steel #99-103.

SUPERMAN: WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE MAN OF TOMORROW? DELUXE 2020 EDITION HC

written by ALAN MOORE

art by CURT SWAN, KURT SCHAFFENBERGER, GEORGE PéREZ, MURPHY ANDERSON, RICK VEITCH, and DAVE GIBBONS

cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

ON SALE 12/22/20

$29.99 US | 128 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875"

FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-489-0

Legendary writer Alan Moore's seminal Superman stories are collected in this deluxe edition featuring the two-part "Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?" from Superman #423 and Action Comics #583 as Superman faces his final battle! Also featuring the classic story "For the Man Who Has Everything" from Superman Annual #11 in which Superman, Batman, Robin, and Wonder Woman battle Mongul. And in DC Comics Presents #85, Superman crosses paths with Swamp Thing!

TEEN TITANS/DEATHSTROKE: THE TERMINUS AGENDA TP

written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and ADAM GLASS

art by BERNARD CHANG, CARLO PAGULAYAN, FERNANDO PASARIN, SERGIO DAVILA, POP MHAN, CAM SMITH, and others

cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 11/3/20

$16.99 US | 160 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-236-0

The hunter becomes the hunted as the Teen Titans set out to end Deathstroke once and for all in these tales from Deathstroke #41-43 and Teen Titans #28-30. Deathstroke's body count has grown even higher after murdering his therapist en route to escaping from Arkham Asylum, which prompts Commissioner Gordon to expose Slade's identity as Deathstroke to the public! Now the world's most wanted criminal, the walls are closing in on Slade Wilson, and the Teen Titans lie in wait...Is there any hope of escape?

UNDERWORLD UNLEASHED: THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY TP

written by MARK WAID, PAUL KUPPERBERG, ALAN GRANT, ROGER STERN, and SCOTT PETERSON

art by HOWARD PORTER, PHIL JIMENEZ, J.H. WILLIAMS III, BRIAN STELFREEZE, and others

cover by HOWARD PORTER and DAN GREEN

ON SALE 11/17/20

$29.99 US | 304 PAGES | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-578-1

The devil gets his due as demonically powered super-villains wreak havoc in this 25th-anniversary edition of the classic DC event! Neron, the ruler of hell, makes DC's villains—and heroes—an offer they can't refuse, dangling serious power upgrades at the cost of their souls. Who will say yes? Who will say no? And will the DC Universe ever be the same? Collects Underworld Unleashed #1-3, Underworld Unleashed: Abyss—Hell's Sentinel #1, Underworld Unleashed: Apokolips—Dark Uprising #1, Underworld Unleashed: Batman—Devil's Asylum #1, and Underworld Unleashed: Patterns of Fear #1.

WONDER WOMAN: DEAD EARTH HC

written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

art and cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ON SALE 12/1/20

$29.99 US | 200 PAGES | 8.5" x 10.875" | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-261-2

It's Wonder Woman as you've never seen her before—fighting monsters in a postapocalyptic Earth, as brought to life in a daring sci-fi epic by visionary writer and artist Daniel Warren Johnson!

Princess Diana of Themyscira left paradise to save Man's World from itself. When Wonder Woman awakens from a centuries-long sleep to discover the Earth reduced to a nuclear wasteland, she knows she failed. Trapped alone in a grim future, Diana must protect the last human city from titanic monsters while uncovering the secret of this dead Earth—and how she may be responsible for it. Collects Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #1-4.

Y: THE LAST MAN COMPENDIUM ONE TP

written by BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

art by PIA GUERRA, JOSE MARZAN JR., PAUL CHADWICK, and GORAN PARLOV

cover by J.G. JONES

ON SALE 11/10/20

$59.99 US | 728 PAGES | FC |

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-453-1

Yorick is just an average guy. He loves his girlfriend, Beth, and his Capuchin monkey, Ampersand. He's figuring out his life, just like everyone else...until every living being with a Y chromosome suddenly dies in a mysterious pandemic. Everyone except Yorick.

Now Yorick and Ampersand must navigate the postapocalyptic world they've been left...a world where men are rare...maybe even rare enough to make Yorick a trophy to be hunted. Yorick will travel the world in search of his lost love and the answer to why he's the last man on Earth.

Collects the first 31 issues of the Eisner Award-winning Y: The Last Man in one compendium volume!