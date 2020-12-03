David Hayter wants to play Snake again, "I’m always down to return to Shadow Moses"

Voice actor David Hayter would be happy to return as Snake in Metal Gear Solid if the series returns.

Hayter responded to a fan who asked whether or not the rumours circulating about a Metal Gear Solid remaster are true. While he claims to have no knowledge of whether or not a remaster is happening, Hayter expressed a desire to reprise his role, saying, "I'm always down to return to Shadow Moses."

I honestly don’t know of the rumors are true. But if they are, let the studio know you’d like me back as Snake. 🐍 I’m always down to return to Shadow Moses. DH https://t.co/qLk42GJtTXDecember 2, 2020

There's been a lot of talk and speculation surrounding the possible return of Snake. A recent claim came from YouTube channel RedGaming Tech suggested that the original Metal Gear Solid will be getting a remake as opposed to a simple remaster , with all of the requisite bells and whistles. According to the channel's source, the supposed remake will land on the PS5 as a console exclusive. Since then, we've not heard much else about this rumoured remake, but there continues to be a lot of buzz from Metal Gear Solid fans surrounding the idea.

Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance also recently re-released on PC. Resurfacing on GOG after being absent from storefronts for several years, the two classic Konami titles landed on the platform along with Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania and Contra. The prospect of seeing a Metal Gear Solid 6 release has long been the subject of much speculation, especially after the restructuring of Konami following the launch of Metal Gear Solid 5: Phantom Pain back in 2015.

Back in July, Metal Gear Solid movie director Jordan Vogt- Roberts expressed an interest in creating an animated series based on the game , with the wish of getting Hayter back to reprise the role of Snake.

