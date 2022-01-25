Daredevil tries to atone for his and her sins in new #1 relaunch

Daredevil is getting a new #1, but also continuing from where he ... and she left off…

Following the events of the current Devil's Reign event (that concludes with the just-announced Devil's Reign: Omega #1 special in May), the Eisner-nominated team of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto will continue telling new stories about Matt Murdock and Elektra, the Man and Woman Without Fear, but starting in June in the pages of a new Daredevil series.

According to Marvel, known for their "transformative work" on the ongoing story of Matt Murdock, Elektra, Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin and more, Zdarsky and Checchetto will turn their attention to a "future full of peril and pain" in an "explosive" story of a new Daredevil era beginning their fourth year together on the franchise.

After the events of Devil's Reign, the new series will examine who lived and died during the crossover event, and "who is left to pick up the pieces?"

June's Daredevil #1 cover (Image credit: Marco Checchetto (Marvel Comics))

While Matt Murdock is front and center on the cover of Daredevil #1, Elektra's time as the 'Woman Without Fear' won't be forgotten as the new series will address the future of both Matt and Elektra and "the brutal cost" of being Daredevil.

The recently announced Elektra #100 by writer Ann Nocenti and various artists will seemingly lead into the new Daredevil series as well.

Marvel promises new enemies and "radical changes" to Daredevil’s mythos, and the "darkest Hell’s Kitchen to date."

"Getting to write Daredevil and work with Marco is a career highlight," says Zdarsky in the new series announcement. "I'm just genuinely excited that we get to continue our epic story with this new issue one! "Matt and Elektra have confronted their past mistakes with Devil's Reign and Woman Without Fear, but can they atone for them together?"

"It's the first time that I've to draw the first issue of the same series twice," Checchetto adds. "I could tell you it's an issue like everyone else, now, but it's not. "Each time I've to draw a new script of Daredevil it's a new experience. Chip keeps throwing at me new challenges and I'm not the type of artist to refuse them. How much more can we mess up with Matt Murdock's life? Let’s see with this new Daredevil #1."

Daredevil relaunches in June.

