Danny Boyles 127 Hours closing London Film Festival

Danny Boyle’s true-life survival drama 127 Hours will be the closing film at this year's 54th BFI London Film Festival.



Starring James Franco and Amber Tamblyn, it’s Boyle’s first appearance at the fest since he took Slumdog Millionaire there in 2008 - and then cleaned up at the Oscars with eight wins.



"I am honoured and delighted that 127 Hours has been selected to close the BFI London Film Festival," says Boyle. "LFF played a vital role in the journey of Slumdog Millionaire in 2008 and it's great to be bringing new work here and renewing a happy partnership.



"I can't wait to unveil the new film and I hope it provides a worthy climax to what will hopefully be two weeks of great movies for our city."



Based on a true story, 127 Hours tells of mountain climber Aron Ralston’s five-day battle against the elements when a freak accident finds him pinned to a rock in an isolated Utah canyon.

The film will open in cinemas in January 2011. But lucky attendees will get to watch it a few months early as it closes this year’s festival, which runs between 13-18 October. The full line-up for 2010's BFI LFF will be announced on 8 September.

Other Britflick, spooky drama Never Let Me Go starring Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan and Andrew Garfield, will be the opening film of this year's event.



Last year, the LFF hosted 193 feature films and 113 short films from 46 countries. Opening with Fantastic Mr. Fox and closing with Nowhere Boy , it also held 515 screenings and attracted over 130,000 filmgoers.



Looking forward to 127 Hours ? Drop us a comment...

