Daniel Craig fancies update of The Sweeney

Daniel Craig, Ewan McGregor, Orlando Bloom and Tom Hardy are all interested in taking on a big screen adaptation of classic ‘70s cop drama The Sweeney .

Ray Winstone has already signed the dotted line to play Jack Regan (who was previously played by John Thaw), Craig et al are vying for the role of George Carter, the one played by Dennis 'write the theme tune, sing the theme tune' Waterman.

But it seems the aforementioned British quartet have all got their eye on the cinematic version. And according to a source over at OneIndia , any one of them could be the man for the job as no fixed version of the new George Carter has been pinned down.

“The tone of the movie will change depending on the selection of one actor from the four interested actors to play the tough cop,” says the source. “ The Sweeney may turn bigger than the original TV show with the right selection of the cast.”

Clearly this could turn into a big bucks franchise, what with The Sweeney leading the way for the likes of Life On Mars and just about every other cop thriller series that has landed on British TV since the ‘70s.

And with a budget of $16m – mere beans in comparison to most Hollywood efforts – it looks like the production are going for lean and mean. Which is certainly a theory that holds up considering Nick Love will be directing.

