Cyberpunk 2077 returns to comic books with Blackout

Dark Horse Comics is about to continue its comic book expansion of the lore of video game Cyberpunk 2077 with a new limited series titled Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Dark Horse Comics has been building on the already massive world and story of Cyberpunk 2077 in comics since 2020. Now, writer Bartosz Sztybor, artist Roberto Ricci, colorist Fabiana Mascolo, and letterer Frank Cvetkovik will bring the Cyberpunk comic franchise back for another round in the four-issue Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout, which uses the metaphor of its title to see what happens when a citizen of a totally interconnected world decides to unplug.

"It hurts. Night City hurts. The suffering runs deep and the deeper one falls, the longer the self-prescribed dreams play," reads Dark Horse's official synopsis for Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout.

"Fortune, hope, love — all made possible by DMS technology," it continues. "But not everyone desires a happy ending. A braindance repairman discovers the answer to pain . . . comes in a blackout."

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

As the narrative manager for Cyberpunk 2077 video game developers DC Projekt Red, Blackout writer Bartosz Sztybor is no stranger to Night City, the gritty, urban sci-fi setting of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game.

In addition to his work on the video game and its overall setting, Sztybor also wrote the previous limited series Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word, and the single-volume OGN Cyberpunk 2077: Where's Johnny. Blackout will continue some of the themes explored in Sztybor's previous Cyberpunk comic book stories.

Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout is due out June 1.