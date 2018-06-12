Cyberpunk 2077 has a first-person perspective and its character customization will be more than visual

Since re-introducing Cyberpunk 2077 with the coolest E3 2018 game trailer yet, CD Projekt Red has made it crystal clear that this is definitely not The Witcher 3 but in the future. Case in point: it takes place from a first-person perspective. And even though you'll spend most of your time witnessing the futuristic dystopia of Night City like you were there yourself, you'll still pick out your protagonist's appearance and backstory.

Here's a look at some of the kinds of characters you can create, via officially sanctioned cosplay - CD Projekt Red really loves its cosplayers!

You are V, a cyberpunk. In a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners and corporate life-hackers, today is your first step to becoming an urban legend. #Cyberpunk2077@maul_cosplay @maja_felicitas pic.twitter.com/PEF5FO6J4LJune 12, 2018

On top of physical appearances, you can also choose your character's class and their background, which will influence some aspects of the campaign (sounds similar to the personal history options you could pick out in Mass Effect). Whatever you choose, your character will always be named V, and they'll always start out as an up-and-coming mercenary in Night City.

Now, you may be wondering what the point of carefully color coordinating your mohawk and futuristic flak jacket will be if you spend most of your time in first person (and presumably not just gazing into a mirror). You're far from alone in feeling puzzled by that seeming disconnect, but CD Projekt Red had an answer for that too.

To all of you asking - you’ll have many opportunities to see your character. It’s going to be First Person RPG, not a FPS. https://t.co/CL3ltfcaAeJune 12, 2018

That's… yeah, that's pretty vague. But you can look to Fallout 4 for another example of a (primarily) first-person RPG also gave some screentime to its customizable protagonist: conversation scenes! I bet that'll be the case in Cyberpunk 2077 as well. And I know I just made a big deal about how this game isn't going to be sci-fi Witcher 3, but I'd be surprised if it didn't share Geralt's appreciation for the occasional cinematic cutscene.