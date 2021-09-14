Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals 2021: what to expect in November

We're expecting some excellent Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals this year, what with many of the original launch devices aging away on the shelves over the last few months. By the time November rolls around, some of the best PS5 headsets will be a year old, and with newer devices storming the shelves in competition, we're likely to see some interesting price cuts.

Of course, Black Friday PS5 headset deals tend to take centre stage in November. However, if you miss out on your headset of choice on the Friday, there are still plenty of discounts running all through the cyber week. Many retailers simply extend their sales to cover Cyber Monday, though we do sometimes see even bigger discounts on unpopular colorways or older models over the weekend and into Monday as well.

If you spot a price you like on the Friday, it's well worth going for it - stock moves incredibly quickly during the biggest sales weekend of the year. However, it's worth sticking around for later sales just in case a better price pops up further down the line (you can always return for a bigger discount later on).

We'll be rounding up all the best Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals right here, but until then you'll find all our predictions and expectations for this year's sale just below.

When will Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals start? Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals will kick off officially on Monday, November 29, though we usually see retailers blending their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales over the course of the weekend. Often, Cyber Monday is a continuation of the previous Friday's discounts, and we've been seeing prices dropping earlier and earlier in recent years. That means we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the shelves from the start of Thanksgiving week to make sure you don't miss any early discounts.

Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals: what to expect

This year's Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals will offer some of the best prices yet on cups released in time for the console's launch last year. That means we're looking for record low prices on the likes of the SteelSeries Arctis 7P, HyperX Cloud 2 Wireless, Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 and, potentially, the Sony Pulse 3D headset.

What will those prices look like? Well, the cheapest of our contenders is Sony's own cups. While not the most feature-rich, they were the original go-to headphones for the PS5 system and nothing beats keeping your aesthetic official. We've seen hardly any price drops on this device in the US, though, and if there are any discounts in this year's Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals they'll certainly be worth shouting about.

Of course, it's not totally out of the question that the Pulse 3Ds could receive their first major discount during 2021's annual sales - but you'll definitely need to keep an eye out because if that price does drop it likely won't last long.

Similarly the SteelSeries Arctis 7P and Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 have only just started to trickle their prices down. Stuck at $149.99 since release last year, we've only seen those MSRPs wavering over the previous few weeks. That means there's certainly wiggle room for these top picks to shave down their costs come November.

The HyperX Cloud 2 Wireless has only ever seen one price wobble since launching late last year. A $10 discount in August is paving the way for more savings in this year's Cyber Monday PS5 headset deals, then, which are likely considering there's now far more wireless competition at this price point.

We'd recommend checking out our guide to the best gaming headsets on the market right now to get some research in before the sales begin later this year.

Today's best deals

Our price comparison software works around the clock to bring you the best prices on some of our favorite PS5 headsets ahead of Cyber Monday.

We're also rounding up all the best Black Friday gaming headset deals across a range of consoles, or take a look at the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals for more accessories. If you're looking for a little research ahead of November, it's also worth checking out the best wireless gaming headsets as well.