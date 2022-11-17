Cyber Monday PS5 deals in Australia for 2022: what can we expect this year?

The Cyber Monday PS5 deals will officially take over from their Black Friday brethren on Monday, November 28, 2022. Or will they? Well, maybe not in a binary, black-and-white sense, or where one 'set' of deals passes the baton on over to another. As we've seen in recent years, the Cyber Monday PS5 sales actually blend right in with the Black Friday listings that came before. This means that one that weekend in the middle of the two days there's a plethora of offerings to be snapped up, and then the Monday comes and we do it all over again with even more gusto.

Now, will these Cyber Monday PS5 deals that are still running include the console, I hear you ask. Well, we just don't know. Although general levels of PS5 stock has been decent in the back half of 2022 at this point, a lot of retailers are taking to the approach of putting it behind invitations or times events - that means we could still be in a situation where a retailer or two is planning to 'hold' some stock back to go large during the Cyber Monday period when they know folks are ready and willing to splash the cash on cool stuff. However, what we will say is that the rest of the PS5 hardware landscape is incredibly well-populated now and is set to be rife with deals.

Until we get to the point of seeing the deals however, we'll be keeping this page updated with some relevant information to prepare you for the event, as well as looking back at last year's sales for some insight.

If PS5 has proven elusive to you and you want to secure one, now's the best time to buy a next-gen system since their 2020 launch. Check out our regularly updated page (with alerts!) on PS5 stock in Australia (opens in new tab).

PS5 (AU$799.95): Amazon (opens in new tab) | JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) | Sony (opens in new tab)

PS5 Digital Edition (AU$649.95): Amazon (opens in new tab) | JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) | Sony (opens in new tab)

When will the Cyber Monday PS5 deals start? The cascade of Cyber Monday PS5 deals will start on November 28 this year. Though, in reality, they might well just roll on from the Black Friday and continue a lot of the same offerings too - which is great!

Last year's best Cyber Monday PS5 deals

Looking back at last year's sales give us a good indication of the kind of products we're likely to see discounted as well as an insight into how deep the cuts will go. You can see a bunch of our picks and how we covered them from last year below.

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense wireless controller | AU$109.95 starting from AU$79

If you own a PS5, you'll know that a second DualSense is an almost mandatory luxury - they're amazing gamepads, but they're also not too crash hot in the battery capacity department. AU$79 is a sweet price to pay for a second controller, though it may still be too early in the console's lifespan to see it go much cheaper.

(opens in new tab) PS5 game bargains

These are some of the best prices on first-party PS5 games from last year's Cyber Monday. With some of these titles, particularly the likes of Sackboy and Ratchet & Clank, it's possible they'll go even cheaper. Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart | AU$124.95 AU$65

Sackboy A Big Adventure | AU$109.95 AU$59

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut | AU$124.95 AU$78

The Nioh Collection | AU$124.95 AU$69

Spider-Man Miles Morales | AU$94.95 AU$59

Death Stranding Director's Cut | AU$79.95 AU$54

Destruction AllStars | AU$39.95 AU$24