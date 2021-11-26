Cyber Monday PS5 deals in Australia: will there be stock and what else will be on offer in 2021?

Cyber Monday PS5 deals are going to be incredibly sought-after and could be one of the last chances of the year to bag Sony's next-gen console. You'd certainly be forgiven for thinking that the sale might just be a continuation of the Black Friday PS5 deals from a few days before, but we're confident there will be enough fresh offers to make it worth your while.

Better yet though, let us do the legwork for you as we'll be rounding up the very best offers from the best stores. Yes, PS5 restocks will be thin on the ground, but Cyber Monday has proved time and again to be a great day for offers on the latest headsets, the best gaming TVs, and accessories. And seeing as some of the best PS5 headsets finally have a bit of time under their belts, we're primed for big discounts.

Likewise, expect to see some of those prices tumble on pricer launch games and maybe a few bucks off some of the more modern releases. With any luck, Sony will have rolled full SSD support out to all players by then (it's only on beta tester's PS5s at the moment) and we'll see some of the best PS5 SSD picks get those massive prices cut to something a bit more affordable. If not, you might be better posed taking a look at our best PS5 external hard drive guide to free up some space. Before we get into what stores will be ones to watch on Cyber Monday itself, here's a quick rundown of retailers you should be checking as often as possible if you still need a PS5.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals Come back to this page on the big day itself and we'll bring you highlights of only the very best PS5 Cyber Monday deals. But if you want to see the full selection of offers out there then our experience shows that these are the stores you'll want to be checking for big discounts on games, headsets, storage, and other accessories. If you're really lucky you might find PS5 consoles too. Amazon Australia: Usually the best for gaming discounts overall

eBay Australia: Odds and ends, peripherals and games

Mighty Ape: Games galore, and peripherals

JB Hi-Fi: Games, and if you're lucky, consoles



When will Cyber Monday PS5 deals begin? Cyber Monday officially kicks off on Monday, November 29. You'll want to be ready days before that though of course as there will be plenty of deals over Black Friday too. Many retailers won't be able to resist going even earlier though, so it's well worth checking in on them throughout the week before Cyber Monday to see what's happening. Many deals will have limited stock, so deals that were intended to run through Cyber Monday, might be gone beforehand. While many remaining Black Friday deals linger a few extra days, we do often see Cyber Monday ones get shut off at midnight as we head into the Tuesday, so it really does feel like the last chance with some items.

Should I wait until Cyber Monday to buy a PS5? No way. If you see PS5 units in stock before Cyber Monday you should buy one immediately. The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition have been incredibly hard to find all year, selling out in minutes (sometimes seconds) when they appear. Of course, don't pay over the normal price unless you're getting bundled items. Some PS5 bundles are really expensive though as profit-margin chasing retailers add extra games, accessories, and bits of tat you would never usually buy in order to jack up the basket total. You won't get stung with buyer's remorse by buying a PS5 before Cyber Monday as we're not expecting any discounts at all on the console or bundles on November 29. Standalone games and accessories on the other hand should get some great deals.

How much will the PS5 cost on Cyber Monday?

We're not expecting any discounts for the PS5 on Cyber Monday. Quite simply, it will sell out within minutes whenever it appears, so there's no point in retailers discounting them. One thing you want to be on the lookout for when stock appears is overpriced units.

The standard PS5 should be no more than $499/£449 and the PS5 Digital Edition is $399/£359. Higher prices are only acceptable if you're getting extra items like games and accessories. Do be sure to add those items up separately to make sure you're not praying over their usual prices. PS5 bundles are quite likely to make appearances as retailers will be keen to boost their slim profit margins on the consoles.

What will be the best products to get Cyber Monday PS5 deals?

While the Cyber Monday PS5 deals we envisage happening will throw an umbrella over everything PS5-shaped, we think some particular items will be very much worth your time and attention.

First off, while there hasn't been an amazing array of PS5 games to come out this year, what ones that have will likely get decent discounts, particularly in their physical disc form. It's always the best time of year to pick up any game from, well, the past year, on the cheap. Personally, I'm thinking of the likes of Outriders for me and my co-op buddies to finally jump in on, Ratch & Clank: Rift Apart as a 'proper' PS5 game, but then also hoping (dearly) on some more recent release like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Back 4 Blood to come down in price. You can see some more inspiration on games below.

Headsets should be the first accessory to look into in terms of extra PS5 hardware and peripherals. A lot of the best headsets for PS5 came out with the console itself or soon after which means these items will be primed for a discount given time alone - but also given the fact that newer headsets have started to come along and be the newer, shinier models in the ps5 headset market.

Then, we'd also look to PS5 SSDs too - both internal and external. The former will be very hot stuff as this is the first deals season we'll have with the console's storage slot open and ready to use, from which you can store and play every game under the sun on PS4 and PS5. While externals are still great for those who are happy to have a lower-cost item that stores their PS5 games and can play their PS4 library.

Cyber Monday PS5 deals in Australia

PS Plus 12 month subscription PS Plus 12 month subscription | AU$79.95 AU$53.30

It's a Black Friday tradition for PS Plus to get a deep discount, so make sure you grab this in order to save nearly AU$30 on the subscription service. It offers online play across PS4 and PS5, as well as a decent serving of game freebies every month.

PS5 DualSense wireless controller PS5 DualSense wireless controller | AU$109.95 starting from AU$79

If you've been holding out for a sale to grab a second controller (all the better for some Sackboy local co-op) now's the time to bite. The white and black controllers are AU$79, but for AU$89 you can also get the cosmic red edition, which usually costs AU$119.95.

Will there actually be PS5 stock on Cyber Monday?

The simple answer is that no one can be sure if the Cyber Monday PS5 deals are actually, definitely, going to include the elusive consoles themselves. At this stage, and given how the past year has gone, anyone who claims certainty on this is fooling you and themselves.

However, what we hope is that retailers have been eyeing up the Cyber Monday PS5 deals - and the preceding Black Friday PS5 deals - as rich ground during which to unleash some PS5 console stock. With everyone being in the mood for bagging the most sought-after gaming gear of the year, dropping some stock of the consoles themselves would be a big power play by any retailer. We live in hope.

Want more offers? You can see some last-gen discounts via our guide to the most tempting Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals. And whether you need something for work or play (or both), our Cyber Monday laptop deals guide has your back.