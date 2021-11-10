Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: what to expect later this month

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals will likely be foreshadowed by the events of the Friday beforehand. However, even if Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals offer up some particularly rare flash sales (we haven't seen that $299.99 MSRP waver in the headset's whole lifetime), there could still be some offers on the table over the weekend. However, these offers are going to be tight so we wouldn't recommend waiting for the second sale if something catches your eye during the main event.

Considering the incredible popularity of the affordable VR headset, Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals are going to be a gamble. We've never seen this device take a significant price cut. Last year's offers were blighted by stock troubles, and since then we've only ever seen the odd bundle saving you a few dollars when you grab some accessories.

However, Oculus Quest 2 stock has been steady for a few months now, and the headset is just about to hit its first birthday. That means there's a little wiggle room for some price cuts, though we're more inclined to believe retailers will be offering bundles instead. We could still be seeing these discounts on the shelves by the time Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals roll around, but we really wouldn't count on it.

These offers are going to be selling particularly fast if they do materialize, which means you'll need to be quick off the mark on Friday for the highest value deals. That said, if you miss out on the big sale itself, you'll find all our expectations for what might still be lurking on the shelves in this year's Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals right here.

When will Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals begin? We usually see retailers rolling their Friday offerings into their Cyber Monday sales, but this has been happening earlier and earlier with each year. That means we're looking to Sunday for Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals to officially begin, giving us a few hours to browse the shelves before the start of the next week rolls around.

Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals: what to expect

(Image credit: Facebook)

As mentioned previously, it's highly unlikely that Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals will yield any significant price cuts on the headset itself. If we see these discounts at all, they will likely be reserved for flash sales during the main event on Friday. It's also true that many of the cheapest bundle offers we are expecting to see may well be sold out by the time the weekend rolls around.

However, those looking for higher value bundles - including more expensive accessories and subscriptions for a higher upfront cost - will likely be served best by this year's Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals. The masses tend to leave these offers alone during Friday's frenzy, which means all isn't lost if you're stuck over the weekend.

You might be paying a little more, but you'll be getting a full package that may include the Elite headstrap and other more premium gadgets like additional controllers. That gear will likely push you over the $400 threshold for the $299 headset, so if you're looking to spend as little as possible we'd recommend setting a few alarms for November 26 instead of waiting.

However, nothing's guaranteed. As it stands, there are three official bundles to keep an eye out for - a $348 Starter bundle with a carrying case, a $378 Streamer bundle with a tether cable, and a $397 Pro bundle with a carrying case and Elite Strap. Retailers will likely be adding their own incentives to these bundles to stand out from the crowd, though, so prices could move up slightly as Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals roll around, inline with extra accessories being added.

Today's best deals

Stock issues might rear their ugly heads before Cyber Monday Oculus Quest 2 deals even have a chance to take off. And, considering we're not expecting many significant price drops on the headset itself it might be worth grabbing a device ahead of time. You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web just below.

We're also rounding up all our expectations for the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals and Cyber Monday gaming PC deals if you've already got a headset that requires a tethered connection. Or, check out our predictions for this year's Cyber Monday laptop deals if you're looking for something with a little less RGB.