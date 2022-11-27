Cyber Monday 2022 gaming deals in Australia

We've seen some outstanding sales so far in the world of gaming for Black Friday, but now as Cyber Monday is upon us we're expecting the party to continue with the newer sales event.

There's been something for everyone over Black Friday so far, with Cyber Monday gaming deals all set to continue this trend with opportunities to save on gaming laptops, consoles, games, board games and even fan-favourite manga, among so much more.

To keep you up to date with the best Cyber Monday gaming deals, we've picked out the best of what we've seen so far below.

Cyber Monday gaming deals now live

Consoles and VR Headsets

(opens in new tab) 65-inch A80K OLED TV with PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Console Bundle | From AU$4,679 AU$3,699 at Sony Australia (opens in new tab) (save up to AU$1,234) Sony's A80K with a 65-inch screen can be had with a PS5 Bundle including console and digital download of Horizon: Forbidden West at a hefty price that at first glance might not catch the eye. But when you consider that the 65-inch A80K alone has an RRP of AU$3,795, you realise that Sony has not only discounted this quality home screen but is additionally tossing in the console bundle effectively for free. That's quite the saving!

(opens in new tab) PlayStation 5 console with God of War Ragnarok | AU$904 AU$888 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$16) A saving of AU$16 seems like very little and certainly this saving of pocket money isn't much on paper, but considering that this is the first kind of discount we've ever seen on the PS5 console it does just enough to raise the eyebrows. Stock of the PS5 has also been an ongoing issue as we know, and yet here it is for you to get your hands on (with newly launched GOTY contender God of War: Ragnarok no less) if you have the cash to splash this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) PS5 Digital Edition Console Stock | Don't pay above RRP! (opens in new tab) Not quite a discount, but given the stock issues that the PS5 has experienced particularly in Australia since its launch in 2020, anytime we see PS5 stock not hundreds of dollars above retail price is worth a mention. This one is the digital only console (opens in new tab) so there's no disc tray, but it's selling at RRP which is as much as AU$300 lower than many other retailers with stock are listing it as so that's reason alone to celebrate.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 | from AU$629.99 + up to AU$200 credit on Amazon (opens in new tab) Sure, this isn't a discount technically speaking, but we haven't seen Meta's VR headsets get any kind of discount love at all in recent months. In this deal, though, Amazon have come to the rescue by essentially offering to pay you to grab this one, with the 128GB Quest 2 (opens in new tab) getting you AU$150 credit while the 256GB Quest 2 (opens in new tab) scores you AU$200 for shopping on Amazon. That credit can only be used on items marked "sold by Amazon AU", but free money is free money!

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S 512GB Console | AU$499 AU$399 on Microsoft (opens in new tab) (save AU$100) A lot of gamers initially balked at the sight of the Xbox Series S given its lack of disc tray and modest specs when compared to the top-range Xbox Series X, but when you pair this one with an Xbox Game Pass subscription all of a sudden you have a game-changing, affordable path of entry into next-gen gaming. And given all Xbox exclusives will have day one access for Game Pass, this unassuming console becomes the kind of gift to keep on giving. You can also grab this one for the same price via Amazon (opens in new tab), JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) and Kogan (opens in new tab) right now.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED | AU$539 AU$485 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$54) Considering a Nintendo Switch OLED? It's a slightly disappointing discount especially considering we saw some better savings in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, but a discount is a discount. There's no guarantee stock will last here given the Switch OLED's popularity, so if you're keen it's worth jumping on to snag a saving. Note: The Neon Switch OLED is out of stock, with this deal and price applying to the OLED console in White.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Console (Neon) with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 Month Switch Online Subscription | AU$469.95 AU$379 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$90.95) Get your hands on the base Switch console with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three month subscription to Switch Online thrown into the mix for just AU$379 when you take advantage of this Cyber Monday saving. Unless you're looking to primarily play your Switch as a handheld console, this base console still remains a very solid and more affordable option for Nintendo gaming.

(opens in new tab) HTC Vive Cosmos Virtual Reality Kit | AU$1,299 AU$849 at Big W (opens in new tab) (save AU$450) Not the cheapest or the best VR headset money can buy, but the HTC Vive Cosmos is still an impressive kit particularly if you have the PC setup to keep up with it. And VR headsets don't often get discounts as much as this one does, so any opportunity to save on a quality entry point into virtual reality is worth a look.

Gaming Laptops

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 (6900HX, 16GB, 1TB, RTX 3070 Ti) | AU$4,499 AU$2,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,500)



The Razer Blade 14 comes in as one of the more lightweight gaming laptops, but this one doesn't lack for power at all, coming with a generously fast CPU and GPU with a 165Hz Display. Blade laptops are a premium option that come with a predictable premium price, so any time you see one landing a discount as high as AU$1,500 it's worth a look.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aero 16 YE5 (i9-12900HK, RTX 3080 Ti, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD) | AU$7,399 AU$4,999 at Scorptec (opens in new tab) (save AU$2,400)



It won't come cheaply, but the Gigabyte Aero is a seriously impressive laptop, particularly when you take its stunning UHD+ OLED display into account. It's in large part aimed towards catching the eyes of creators, but as you'd expect from Gigabyte it also has a lot to offer the PC gamer. Plus, you'll get a bonus Gigabyte M28U 4K Monitor (opens in new tab) thrown in for free on redemption.

(opens in new tab) MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop (15.6-in, i7-1280P, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | AU$2,529 AU$1,949 (opens in new tab) (save AU$580) If you're looking for a high performance gaming laptop at a reasonable price point and perfect for easy transport, the MSI Stealth is your dream come true. A 12th Gen i7 and RTX 3060 offer quality gaming performance, while the IPS 1080p 144Hz screen delivers both dynamic colours and an exceptional ability to keep up with your gameplay. And as such a lightweight laptop, it's also ideal for doubling as your go to office companion as well.

(opens in new tab) MSI Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara | (i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060) | AU$3,999 AU$2,699 (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,300) This special edition MSI gaming laptop manages to land a saving of AU$1,300 all up for what also happens to be an admirably spec'ed computer particularly for its existing price point. An i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and RTX 3060Q combine to offer a laptop as capable in the workplace as in the gaming den, but it's the 165Hz Mini LED display that grabs the real headlines.

Gaming Monitors

(opens in new tab) Alienware 25 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor | AU$748 AU$448 at Dell (opens in new tab) (Save AU$300) It might not be the biggest screen, but what it lacks in size this monitor more than makes up for in performance. A 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms IPS response and dynamic picture quality features here, offering opportunities to elevate your gaming experience through premium quality in a more humble package.

(opens in new tab) Dell G2722HS 27-inch Gaming Monitor | AU$498.30 AU$298.30 at Dell (opens in new tab) (save AU$200) If you're looking to add a generously sized screen to your gaming setup without sacrificing too much on quality or taking too great a hit to your bank account, this Cyber Monday saving is for you. With a 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate in a 27-inch FHD screen with 1920x1080 resolution, at this discounted price you'd struggle to find better.

(opens in new tab) Best Price LG 38WN95C 38in Ultrawide Curved Monitor | AU$2,199 AU$1,499 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (Save AU$700)



Formerly AU$1,599 a few days ago, this price for this monitor now tumbles to its lowest price ever on Amazon for Cyber Monday. As a curved monitor, the 38-inch screen feels even larger, with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and HDR600 support meaning its size doesn't come at any cost to performance. Creators in particular might love this, but as a gaming monitor it's certainly no slouch.

Game Friendly TVs

(opens in new tab) Outstanding Value LG G2 55-inch Evo Gallery Edition OLED TV | AU$3,695 AU$2,430 at Appliance Central (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,265) The LG G2 is one hell of a TV full stop, with a bright, dynamic display, premium decor-friendly design and outstanding gaming support. It's designed to be mounted to the wall so doesn't come with a stand, but the LG G2 is a perfect companion to any next-gen console and available at a massive discount with this 55-inch and even greater savings on offer for other sizes. 65-inch AU$4,995 AU$3,260 (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,735)

77-inch AU$8,995 AU$6,590 (opens in new tab) (save AU$2,405)

(opens in new tab) LG CS 65-inch Self Lit OLED Smart TV | AU$3,695 AU$2,499 at PowerlandAU eBay (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,196 with code) Only new to the market, LG's budget-friendly alternative to their dynamite C2 range offers most of the premium features that can be found in LG's top-range C2 but at a much friendlier price. And that's even before considering this brilliant Cyber Monday deal, saving you AU$1,096 on this stellar screen plus an additional AU$100 with code SNSNOV at checkout. It's a perfect pairing with any console both from a performance and price point of view, so if you need a new home screen act fast for this one. Find discounts on other sizes too:

55-inch AU$2,695 AU$1,699 (opens in new tab) (save AU$996 with code)

77-inch AU$5,795 AU$4,549 (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,246 with code)

(opens in new tab) TCL 75-inch C735 QLED TV | AU$2,799 AU$1,625 at Appliance Central (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,174) While it might be a generation behind the latest TCL C*35 model, the TCL C735 is nonetheless one of the better home screens you can buy within its price range particularly for gamers looking for performance value. The Quantum Dot technology here delivers vibrant, dynamic colours, partnering perfectly with HDR10+ capability, Dolby Atmos sound and very solid gaming support features. Savings also on offer for the 55-inch (opens in new tab) screen.

Controllers

(opens in new tab) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core | AU$189.95 AU$158 at Mighty Ape (opens in new tab) (save AU$31.95) If the controller savings before now (or lack thereof) have been a bit disappointing, this one is much more of a pleasant surprise if you've been considering getting your hands on one of the Xbox elite controllers. Pair this one with your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S console and customise to get the best out of holding it in your hands.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G G923 Trueforce Racing Wheel | AU$599 AU$391 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$208) If you have the need for speed this holiday season, you'll want to take note of this Cyber Monday bargain, which will save you over AU$200 on the Logitech Trueforce Racing Wheel. Compatible with Xbox or PC, it's everything you'll need to get your rev on.

Gaming Headsets

PC Games

PlayStation Games

Xbox Games

(opens in new tab) Game Pass Ultimate Subscription - 1 Month | AU$15.95 AU$1 from Microsoft (opens in new tab) (save AU$14.94 for your first month) A no brainer regardless of what Xbox console you own, a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate not only grants you access to a catalogue of classic Xbox titles, but you'll also be able to play upcoming Xbox exclusives from day one with the subscription. And yes, that includes potential 2023 GOTY contender Starfield from Bethesda.

Nintendo Switch Games

Tabletop Games

Books and Manga

Cyber Monday gaming deals in Australia - what to expect

(Image credit: FromSoftware / BjornTheBear)

When will the Cyber Monday gaming deals start? This year's Black Friday gaming deals kicked off on November 25 and many will roll over into Cyber Monday, but just as with previous years we're seeing savings unique to Cyber Monday start to emerge already. Many of these deals will conclude at 11:59PM on Cyber Monday (November 28), so it's very much a case of get it while it's hot.

What will the best Cyber Monday gaming deals be? While games themselves get plenty of great Cyber Monday gaming deals, there's plenty of chances to save on peripherals, particularly on items like gaming laptops and TVs which are more likely candidates to land significant savings numbering into the thousands. Not quite a deal, but we've seen PS5 stock pop up among the Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming deals, including stock retailing at RRP (an achievement in itself). It will be hoped these stocks last and that the elusive Xbox Series X might join them, but that remains to be seen.

Will there be PS5 and Xbox Series X Cyber Monay gaming deals? Discounts on PS5 or Xbox Series X games and accessories are already there for the taking, while the Xbox Series S console has landed a saving of AU$100. For the top-range next-gen consoles, it's a different story. Even though we were hoping we might see discounts on these ones, that was probably too much to hope for given the stock issues still aren't fully resolved. Still, what we are seeing so far is the PS5 popping up with stock at RRP, which is quite rare in itself.

The Black Friday gaming deals aren't going to be the only good offers for the rest of the year: make sure you check out our regularly updated best gaming deals in Australia (opens in new tab) page.