Crysis Remastered Trilogy announced for later this year on PC and Consoles

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy has been announced and it is set to release on multiple platforms later this year.

Crytek today revealed that Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3 are all going to be packed together, with new ‘optimized’ versions of the games coming to current generation consoles and PC.

To go along with the announcement, Crytek released a brand new trailer for the remasters too.

Crytek had been teasing more remasters for a little while. Last year saw the release of Crysis Remastered with the first game in the series seeing work to run on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

That optimized version came through a partnership between Crytek and Saber Interactive who have returned to finish the work on both the later games.

Many expected to see Crysis 2 get a similar treatment, but it today surprised fans by announcing that a new and optimized Crysis 2 a,s well as Crysis 3, would be landing together.

No official release date was given but it was confirmed that Crysis Remastered Trilogy would be landing later this year. It will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X as well.

It was also announced that if you did buy Crysis Remastered last year, or you'd rather play one game in the trilogy, that Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 would also be made available separately.

The Crysis games were once spoken of as the most intensive graphical games of their time. The franchise became synonymous with expensive PC rigs, potentially future-proofing for tech that wasn’t even out yet.

Crysis 3 came out in 2013 though. The games have begun to show their ages, and these remasters feel like performance boosts as opposed to a top to bottom graphical overhauls. Considering their age though, they certainly hold up decently.

They are titles of their era and thus are a fun time capsule from when they originally came out. While more modern takes on the genre might hold up, a fun first-person action game about super-soldiers in suits facing off against aliens is a decently fun romp.

