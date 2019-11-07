Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is adding a new, circus-themed Grand Prix

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is adding the Neon Circus Grand Prix this week, so get ready to show off your acrobatic skills. The free Neon Circus update drops on November 9 and will include a new track, new game mode, new racers, and so much more. Check out the trailer for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Neon Circus (what a mouthful) below.

The Nitro Circus update adds a new track to the equation - Koala Carnival, helmed by Koala Kong himself, the headliner of this season's Nitro Gauge rewards. The track is something out of your circus dreams (or nightmares) with cannon bursts firing around you, fire shooting up from beneath you, and neon lights swirling everywhere. There's also three new karts available for the Neon Circus Grand Prix: snag the Nitro Bumper Kart in the Pit Stop, or grab the Pressurizer and the Daredevil from the Nitro Gauge.

There's also a new game mode called Ring Rally that's dropping with the update. As soon as the race starts, a clock counts down, and it's your job to collect rings to add time to the clock and be the last racer standing (erm driving). The rings will get smaller after each lap, so prepare for some harrowing races, my friends.

Plus, the Neon Circus update will add new rewards to the Nitro Gauge, new challenges, and three new racers: Pasadena O'Possum, Ebenezer Von Clutch, and the big, bad Koala Kong himself.