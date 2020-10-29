Crash Bandicoot 4 Switch port may be on the way

A recent discovery may suggest a Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Switch port could be on the way in the future.

Evidence of a Switch profile has been spotted by someone taking a closer look at the Crash Bandicoot 4's INI files, which were highlighted in a recent video from YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh. In the video, Canadian Guy Eh points out that since Crash Bandicoot 4 is made on Unreal Engine 4, which is frequently used by many developers, profiles for all consoles are already in the engine itself. But what adds more credence to the idea of an incoming Switch port, Canadian Guy Eh argues, is the additional discovery of files that reference "Copied from Falcon".

"For those of you who don't know, Falcon was the project name for Spyro Reignited - also done by Toys for Bob who did the Switch port in house," Candian Guy Eh explains. "This phrase simply means that they borrowed some Switch optimization code from Spyro Reignited to get the base done for Crash 4 on Switch."

If this is Switch code for Crash 4, this may suggest that it will run in a similar way to Spyro Reignited on Nintendo's console. While it's best to take this with a pinch of salt, it is an interesting discovery. After the release of Crash 4 on Xbox One and PS4, thoughts quickly turned to whether we'd see the platformer arrive on Switch and PC in the future - especially since the previous Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy release got ports for both platforms.

Just recently an ERSB rating for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on Xbox Series X surfaced on the official listings board, which may suggest we'll also see a next-gen upgraded version arrive at some stage.

