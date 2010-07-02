Crackdown 2's licensed music doesn't come near playing by the rules

We've been playing Crackdown 2. We've been listening to the licensed music. So, to answer the press release we received today, yes, we did know that the game features "an extensive soundtrack with hits from icons of rebellion." Man, it's crazy rebellious. In fact, the press release describes the music as "fantastic (or crazy)," so you know it's fantastic, or crazy! Crazy licensed, y'all!
Above: We reject your structure, man!
Our only real complaint is about some of the remixes - according to Executive Editor Brett Elston, the Bad Moon Rising remix is "awwwful." Some songs just don't need mashy-mixificating. Here's the full track list:
Cell Remixed
R.E.M. - Ignoreland (Kleptone remix)
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Bad Moon Rising (Mistabishi remix)
Afflicted - Here come the cops (El B remix)
Blue Oyster Cult - Godzilla (Mistabishi remix)
Johnny Cash - Man In Black (Sientific American remix)
Bob Dylan - Masters of War (Sientific American remix))
Whodini - Freaks come out at Night (Mistabishi remix)
Deltron 3030 - Virus (Dan the Automator remix)
7 Seconds - We're gonna fight (Sientific American remix)
7 Seconds - We're gonna fight (Tigerstyle remix)
Public Enemy - Louder than a Bomb (Bug remix)
The Damned - Smash It Up (King Cannibal remix)
Cell Licensed
King Cannibal - A Shining Force
King Cannibal - Aragami Style
The Bug - Angry
Tek-One - Broken String
Qemists - Dem Na Like Me
Dminds Maniac Cop
Reso - Otacon
Rossi B & Luca feat. Killa P - Police Ar Come Run
Atari Teenage Riot - Revolution Action
Jakes - Scannerz
Reso - Slap Chop
Starkey - Spacecraft
DJ Prime Cuts & Dyanmite MC - Warning (Eddie K remix)
Agency
Ame - Doldrums
Tokyo Blackstar - Kagura
Klaus Schulze - Invisible Musik
Morgan Kuhli - Journey of a Bird
Morgan Kuhli - Airmusique
Rice Mutt - 4Eliza #6
Ohler - Untitled 1
Noumena - Aggregate
Civilian
Joker - Digidesign
Joker - Purple City (w/ Ginz)
Joker - Psychedelic Runway
Freeland - Do You (Joker rmx)
Daedelus - Touchtone
Stimming - Song for Isabelle
Headhunter - Life Form
Instramental - Photograph
Roots Manuva - Witness (1 Hope)
Qemists - The Demand
Qemists - The Affliction
Damm - El B
Mensah - Pulse 80's
