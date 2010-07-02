Crackdown 2's licensed music doesn't come near playing by the rules

We've been playing Crackdown 2. We've been listening to the licensed music. So, to answer the press release we received today, yes, we did know that the game features "an extensive soundtrack with hits from icons of rebellion." Man, it's crazy rebellious. In fact, the press release describes the music as "fantastic (or crazy)," so you know it's fantastic, or crazy! Crazy licensed, y'all!



Above: We reject your structure, man!

Our only real complaint is about some of the remixes - according to Executive Editor Brett Elston, the Bad Moon Rising remix is "awwwful." Some songs just don't need mashy-mixificating. Here's the full track list:

Cell Remixed

R.E.M. - Ignoreland (Kleptone remix)

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Bad Moon Rising (Mistabishi remix)

Afflicted - Here come the cops (El B remix)

Blue Oyster Cult - Godzilla (Mistabishi remix)

Johnny Cash - Man In Black (Sientific American remix)

Bob Dylan - Masters of War (Sientific American remix))

Whodini - Freaks come out at Night (Mistabishi remix)

Deltron 3030 - Virus (Dan the Automator remix)

7 Seconds - We're gonna fight (Sientific American remix)

7 Seconds - We're gonna fight (Tigerstyle remix)

Public Enemy - Louder than a Bomb (Bug remix)

The Damned - Smash It Up (King Cannibal remix)

Cell Licensed

King Cannibal - A Shining Force

King Cannibal - Aragami Style

The Bug - Angry

Tek-One - Broken String

Qemists - Dem Na Like Me

Dminds Maniac Cop

Reso - Otacon

Rossi B & Luca feat. Killa P - Police Ar Come Run

Atari Teenage Riot - Revolution Action

Jakes - Scannerz

Reso - Slap Chop

Starkey - Spacecraft

DJ Prime Cuts & Dyanmite MC - Warning (Eddie K remix)

Agency

Ame - Doldrums

Tokyo Blackstar - Kagura

Klaus Schulze - Invisible Musik

Morgan Kuhli - Journey of a Bird

Morgan Kuhli - Airmusique

Rice Mutt - 4Eliza #6

Ohler - Untitled 1

Noumena - Aggregate

Civilian

Joker - Digidesign

Joker - Purple City (w/ Ginz)

Joker - Psychedelic Runway

Freeland - Do You (Joker rmx)

Daedelus - Touchtone

Stimming - Song for Isabelle

Headhunter - Life Form

Instramental - Photograph

Roots Manuva - Witness (1 Hope)

Qemists - The Demand

Qemists - The Affliction

Damm - El B

Mensah - Pulse 80's

Jul 1, 2010