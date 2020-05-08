Community cast is returning for a table read to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

The cast of Community is coming together for a social distancing table read and Q&A to help raise funds for COVID-19 relief, reports Variety .

Most of the main cast of the series will participate in the table read, which will air Monday, May 19 at 5pm ET/ 2pm PT/ 10pm BST on Sony Pictures TV's Community YouTube page . By most of the cast I mean Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Allison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, creator Dan Harmon, and Donald Glover, who left Community in the middle of its fifth season.

You can submit questions for the Q&A session on social media with the #AskCommunity hashtag and by tagging @CommunityTV. For the stream, the Community fam is asking fans to donate to two charities: World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, which are helping COVID-19 relief efforts by providing nourishing meals to first responders and vulnerable community members around the United States. Check out how to donate here .

The stellar cast will be reading the fourth episode of season 5, "Cooperative Polygraphy," which was a bottle episode set entirely inside the Greendale Community College library's study room (the title references the other bottle episode set in the same location titled "Cooperative Calligraphy"). In "Cooperative Polygraphy" the crew is grilled one-by-one by Walton Goggins, who plays the estate executor of Pierce (Chevy Chase) who has just died. Each member of the motley crew is given final, ridiculous gifts through Pierce's estate, and the episode gives us some truly hilarious and touching moments (like this one here ).

Since Goggins won't be available to read, and is honestly integral to the episode, I'm curious to see how this plays out - it would be hilarious if they got a random character actor to take his place, but it'll probably just be Dan Harmon reading his lines. However, no matter who is reading for the Community reunion, it's for a lovely cause and will give us something to laugh about - which we all need.