GamesRadar+ is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

All of the upcoming comic conventions in 2020 and beyond

By

Comic conventions are slowly coming back - here's what to look forward to

Comic-Con International: San Diego
(Image credit: Comic-Con International: San Diego)

Comic conventions have grown to become an integral part of the comic book experience, allowing fans to meet their favorite comic creators, buy an array of comic book merchandise, and bond with fans just like them. 

While the COVID-19 pandemic has stymied the 'classic' comic convention experience, convention organizers have remained busy. Some have adapted and presented virtual conventions online, others have adapted with smaller-scale, 'socially distant' style conventions, and others have pushed back plans to 2021 and beyond in hopes it'll be safer then to have fans again.

With that in mind, we have assembled a list of all the upcoming conventions comic book fans should be aware of. 

Please keep in mind your safety. Pay attention to local authorities about social distancing guidelines, and check with the conventions for how they're handling the crowds. Be informed and make the best decision for you and those you're bringing with you.

Due to the pandemic, a number of major conventions have yet to announce dates for their next event, but we're keeping a watch out for news about Angoulême International Comics Festival, New York Comic Con, Thought Bubble, Small Press Expo, MoCCA, Keystone Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con, Motor City Comic Con, and Komket.

Here is a list of the upcoming comic conventions across the globe:

Indonesia Comic Con

(Image credit: Indonesia Comic Con)

November 2020

January 2021

February 2021

C2E2

(Image credit: Reedpop)

March 2021

April 2021

Phoenix Fan Fusion

(Image credit: Phoenix Fan Fusion)

May 2021

June 2021

Comic-Con International: San Diego

(Image credit: Comic-Con International: San Diego)

July 2021

August 2021

Dragon Con

(Image credit: Dragon Con)

September 2021

October 2021

C2E2

(Image credit: Reedpop)

November 2021

August 2022

September 2022

  • September 9 - 11: D23 Expo (Anaheim, California)
Chris Arrant

Newsarama Senior Editor Chris Arrant has covered comic book news for Newsarama since 2003, and has also written for USA Today, Life, Entertainment Weekly, Publisher's Weekly, Marvel Entertainment, TOKYOPOP, AdHouse Books, Cartoon Brew, Bleeding Cool, Comic Shop News, and CBR. He is the author of the book Modern: Masters Cliff Chiang, co-authored Art of Spider-Man Classic, and contributed to Dark Horse/Bedside Press' anthology Pros and (Comic) Cons. He has acted as a judge for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, the Harvey Awards, and the Stan Lee Awards. Chris is a member of the American Library Association's Graphic Novel & Comics Round Table.
See comments