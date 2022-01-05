Cobra Kai season 5: everything we know about the Netflix show's return

Cobra Kai season 5 is not only confirmed, but it has also finished filming. Yep, that's right – the next series wrapped before season 4 had even hit Netflix.

Considering the fourth installment has only just released, it's no surprise that there's not a lot of concrete information out there about season 5 just yet. That doesn't mean there's absolutely nothing to pore over, though, and we've rounded up every last scrap of information on season 5 right here. We've got everything from some speculation about the next batch of episodes' release date, to who's who in the cast, and what the future might look like beyond season 5.

But, be warned, the following is filled with spoilers for season 4, so look away now if you're not up to date on the latest all-punching, all-kicking action. Without further ado, fasten your blackbelts and scroll on to check out everything there is to know about Cobra Kai season 5.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While Cobra Kai season 5 has wrapped – as confirmed by Johnny Lawrence actor William Zabka on Instagram in December 2021 – the new installment currently has no release date. Season 4 arrived on Netflix December 31, 2021, while season 3 landed January 1, 2021.

If the series sticks to its usual release pattern, then, we can expect to see it sometime in late December 2022 to (very) early January 2023. But, with the season in the can, it could be landing sometime earlier. Here's hoping the next batch of karate showdowns arrives sooner rather than later.

Cobra Kai season 5 cast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nothing is officially confirmed just yet for the season 5 cast, but it's a given that certain characters will be back. For one thing, it's a certainty that Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence will return – which means Ralph Macchio and William Zabka will be back. We'll almost definitely be seeing Courtney Henggeler back as Amanda LaRusso, as well as Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz, too.

Then it's pretty much a surety that returning big bad Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will have a big part to play in season 5, and we'll most likely see John Kreese (Martin Kove) back again too (after a potential stint in prison, that is – more on that in a moment).

The final moments of season 4 also confirmed a surprise cast member will be part of the next season: Yuji Okumoto is returning as Chozen, after he first reprised his role from The Karate Kid 2 in season 3.

As for the younger cast, we can expect to see the familiar faces of Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos, Peyton List as Tory Nichols, Joe Seo as Kyler Park, Selah Austria as Piper, Khalil Everage as Chris, Aedin Mincks as Mitch, Hannah Kepple as Moon, Owen Morgan as Bert, and Nathaniel Oh as Nate.

After his expanded role in season 4, we can also count on Griffin Santopietro back as Anthony LaRusso, while newcomers Dallas Young as Kenny Payne and Oona O'Brien as Devon will likely also make a return.

It remains to be seen if Paul Walter Hauser will be back as Stingray after his surprise role in season 4.

Cobra Kai season 5 plot

(Image credit: Netflix)

Season 4 was a major paradigm shift for Cobra Kai, so we can expect season 5 to deal with the fallout. For one thing, the combined forces of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang (or Miyagi-Fang) weren't enough to beat Cobra Kai at the All Valley, who won both the girls' side of the tournament and the overall prize. In the wake of the big win, Terry Silver has pledged to open new dojos all across the Valley – which will make fighting back against the Cobra Kais that much harder next season.

And it will most likely be a fight. Despite the deal to quit teaching karate should Miyagi-Do or Eagle Fang fail to win the tournament, Daniel LaRusso is still intent on bringing down Cobra Kai. This time, he's enlisted Chozen for help. Considering the last time they met, Chozen passed on a secret (and very effective) Miyagi-Do technique to Daniel, we can expect the former antagonist to have more tricks up his sleeve in the new season. It's also likely the partnership will be a serious challenge for Silver and the Cobra Kais.

As for John Kreese, he's out of the picture – for now. At the end of the season, Silver orchestrated his old buddy's arrest by framing Kreese for the brutal beatdown Silver himself delivered to Stingray. With Kreese apparently prison-bound, it's anyone's guess how the season will turn out for him. He has proven very hard to beat before, though, so don't count him out just yet. How he handles being betrayed by Silver, and Silver threatening his onetime prize pupil Johnny Lawrence, remains to be seen.

Johnny, meanwhile, is on the trail of Miguel Diaz. That will most likely take both characters to Mexico, where Miguel has travelled in search of his father. A potential hiccup in the plan to make amends with Miguel, though, is that Johnny seems to be building bridges with his son Robby Keene. Could Robby accompany Johnny on his trip south of the border? It's definitely a possibility, and would take all three characters that one step closer to finally washing away all the bad blood between them.

In terms of the students of Miyagi-Do, Eagle Fang, and Cobra Kai, their future is less clear. Daniel has no intention of shutting his dojo, so it seems safe to say the Miyagi-Do kids will still be honing their karate skills. Cobra Kai are also expanding, though it looks like they might be losing some students in season 5. Robby seems to want out, and after All Valley champ Tory Nichols overheard a conversation that proved the tournament was rigged in Cobra Kai's favor, she might be heading in the direction of defecting from the dojo, too – especially as her and Amanda LaRusso began to bond across the season.

It's likely Eagle Fang will continue training at Miyagi-Do, considering Johnny will be busy in Mexico for at least part of the season. Whether any of the kids decide to honor the deal with Cobra Kai and quit learning karate entirely is up in the air, though.

Is Cobra Kai season 5 the final season?

(Image credit: Netflix)

There's no confirmed season 6 just yet, but series creators Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz have made it clear that they're planning on more to come.

"It's changed at times, but it also hasn't," Heald told Collider. "We still have an endgame plan. We're still writing beyond season 5. But it's been fun to bring in those new characters and storylines and let them lead the way sometimes."

Added Hurwitz: "We've never said from the beginning how many seasons there would be. I think we always viewed it as at least six was sort of in our heads, but we're still figuring out exactly what the length for that landing is for all the reasons that Josh mentioned."

Whether Cobra Kai continues past season 5 remains to be seen, but with season 4 shaping up to be one of Netflix's most popular series ever, the future looks bright.

