Chris Pratt on working with Hemsworth in Thor 4: "I loved every minute"

Thor: Love and Thunder will be a star-studded affair. Not only are Thor regulars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson appearing in the new movie, but the Guardians of the Galaxy will be making an appearance. Despite not exactly becoming best friends in Avengers: Endgame, Star-Lord and Thor are still together – and Chris Pratt couldn't be happier.

"I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth," the actor tells SFX magazine in the new issue, featuring Ms. Marvel and The Orville on the cover. "He is like Thor in real life. He’s the sweetest dude. Super-funny. Works so hard. It was great. I loved every minute of shooting [Thor 4]. I’m so grateful that they brought us along. It was neat to see him bring this to Australia and shoot it there, with all of his fellow countrymen. And with director Taika Waititi, who is just outrageous. His style is so unique."

Pratt was on hand to promote Jurassic World: Dominion, which he promises will feature "one action sequence that is unlike anything I have ever seen before."

"It’s a 12- or 13-minute action sequence," he says. "There’s a dinosaur chase on motorcycles that resembles the dinosaur motorcycle beat from the first one, but it’s driven by a plot that makes sense. It’s not gratuitous. It actually makes sense and honours what was great in the previous films. And we did one sequence, which to me was one of the most beautiful things I have not only ever been a part of, but maybe that I have ever seen on film, where [Pratt's character] Owen is chasing down a pack of dinosaurs on horseback up in Kamloops, Canada. It’s meant to be snowy America. It’s so gorgeous. It’s like Yellowstone meets a dinosaur movie."

