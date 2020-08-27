Chris Bachalo returns to Amazing Spider-Man for #850

Popular

What can get better than Green Goblin? Chris Bachalo, of course, in Amazing Spider-Man #850

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Green Goblin isn't the only familiar face returning with September 30's milestone Amazing Spider-Man #850, with artist Chris Bachalo returning to Spider-Man as well.

Newsarama has the first look at Bachalo's variant cover for the legacy numbered #850. Bachalo is also slated to draw one of several stories in this over-sized special.

Here's a collection of all of the covers released thus far - the primary cover by Mark Bagley, and variants by Nick Bradshaw, Mahmud Asrar, Olivier Coipel, Bruce Timm, Humberto Ramos, and Bachalo.

Described as a "climactic chapter in the wall crawler's years-long conflict with the Goblin-masked madman," this issue is framed as a "colossal showdown" by Marvel.

"Spidey has faced his share of hardships, but even the worst things that have happened to him are just a prelude to what transpires here," the issue's solicitation reads.

Series writer Nick Spencer will have a lead story with artist Ryan Ottley, followed by other stories from Bachalo, Humberto Ramos, Aaron Kuder, Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, and Saladin Ahmed.

"This is maybe the most action-packed and harrowing issue of Amazing Spider-Man ever!" Marvel's executive editor Nick Lowe said previously about the issue. "There are so many twists and turns and Spidey has never had his back up against a wall like this before."

Amazing Spider-Man #850 goes on sale September 22.

Chris Arrant

