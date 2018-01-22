Popular

Check out the full list of Razzies nominees and see if any of your fave films of 2017 are just the worst

While award shows like the Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs celebrate the best of TV and film in a given year, there's no denying every go-round the sun we put up with a good deal of stinkers too. And that, dear reader, is where the Razzies come in. Since 1981, the Razzies have 'honored' the very worst in Hollywood. And today, the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation has released its list of nominees from 2017.

Transformers: The Last Knight leads with nine nominations, including Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Mark Wahlberg), Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel, Worst Director, and Worst Screen Combo (Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions). Fifty Shades Darker was just one nomination shy of tying for first place, but instead comes in with eight nominations - though many are in the same categories as Transformers.

Other 'honorees' include The Emoji Movie, the Baywatch remake, mother!, and The Mummy. Which... okay, I actually like mother!, but I'm a sucker for Aronofsky films. And I admit that although The Mummy is terrible, I would still recommend renting it on the cheap because there are moments - teensy, teensy moments - where you can see that it had potential. And come on, Sofia Boutella did a good job as Ahmanet.

But in the end, the Razzies are just a bit of fun, a way to poke at subpar films. So if, like me, you find a movie or actor on this list and you disagree, try to just have a laugh and look forward to the uh... 'winners' being announced on March 3.

WORST PICTURE
Baywatch 
The Emoji Movie 
Fifty Shades Darker 
The Mummy 
Transformers: The Last Knight 

WORST ACTRESS 
Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker 
Jennifer Lawrence / mother!
Tyler Perry / Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween 
Emma Watson / The Circle

WORST ACTOR 
Tom Cruise / The Mummy 
Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 
Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker 
Zac Efron / Baywatch 
Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR 
Javier Bardem / mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe / The Mummy 
Josh Duhamel / Transformers: The Last Knight 
Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2 
Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 
Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker 
Sofia Boutella / The Mummy 
Laura Haddock / Transformers: The Last Knight 
Goldie Hawn / Snatched 
Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO 
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker 
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions / Transformers: The Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie 
Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 
Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig / Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL 
Baywatch 
Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween 
Fifty Shades Darker 
The Mummy 
Transformers: The Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR 
Darren Aronofsky / mother!
Michael Bay / Transformers: The Last Knight
James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker 
Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy
Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie 

WORST SCREENPLAY
Baywatch 
The Emoji Movie 
Fifty Shades Darker 
The Mummy 
Transformers: The Last Knight

