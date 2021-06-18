Castlevania Advance Collection has been rated, suggesting ports of the GBA games are incoming

Something titled Castlevania Advance Collection has been rated in Australia, suggesting that a collection of Castlevania Game Boy Advance ports is in the works.

The classification itself, which was published on Friday, doesn't reveal much about the Castlevania Advance Collection, aside from the fact that it exists, is apparently multi-platform, and is in development at M2. We don't even know for sure if any Game Boy Advance games are involved, but it's the natural assumption given the title.

Three Castlevania games were released on Game Boy Advance from 2001 to 2003: Circle of the Moon, Harmony of Dissonance, and Aria of Sorrow. The Castlevania Advance Collection is most likely to include those games, but it could also include a surprise or two; possibly the Aria of Sorrow sequel Dawn of Sorrow, and potentially Portrait of Ruin and Order of Ecclesia, all of which first launched on Nintendo DS.

If the Castlevania Advance Collection is what it seems, fans of the series are about to have access to a batch of oft-overlooked games, which right now are fairly hard to find. A quick eBay search reveals that all three games are only available at highly inflated prices, with the average price for the game and its box nearing $100.

Of course, I can't resist the urge to smugly tout the benefits of the underappreciated Wii U and its expansive virtual console, where all three games are available digitally for just $8 each. Still, I'm aware of the regrettable fact that not a lot of people have Wii Us, and so for that reason I'm hoping the Castlevania Advance Collection ends up being a thing.

For more from the Castlevania universe, Netflix recently confirmed that it's working on a brand new series following the conclusion of the first animated series. The new show will center around Richter Belmont (son of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard in 1792 Paris during the French Revolution. You might recall that Castlevania: Rondo of Blood also took place in 1792, with Castlevania: Symphony of the Night's story happening five years later.

There's also a sequel to the heavily Castlevania-inspired Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night in the works.