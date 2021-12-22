Captain Carter trailer shows Peggy has a familiar Marvel friend

Disney Plus's What If...? animated series star Captain Carter returns to duty in March - in comic books - for a new five-issue series. That's right, the alt-reality super-soldier from Marvel's wild Multiverse is back.

Abd it looks like she's bringing friends that might be familiar to Marvel Universe fans.

Check out the new trailer Marvel released for the series and look closely at the nametag of Peggy's purple-haired colleague.

Captain Carter #1 animation variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Animation (Marvel Comics))

Captain Carter is written by Jamie McKelvie, best known for his work as an artist on titles such as Young Avengers and Captain Marvel, with art from Doctor Aphra artist Mika Cresta.

The story will focus on a version of Captain Carter whose history is slightly more in line with that of Steve Rogers, with the hero being frozen in ice at the end of World War II and revived decades later in the modern day.

"I'm as big a fan of the Captain Carter we've seen onscreen as anybody, so I jumped at the chance to create our own version," McKelvie states in Marvel's announcement.

"I'm having a great time exploring what it would be like for Peggy to wake up nearly 80 years after the end of the war," he continues.

"The world remembers the myth of Captain Carter, but to Peggy the reality was just yesterday. Now she finds herself in a nearly unrecognizable new world, how does she fit in? Can she be the superhero people want her to be?"

Oddly enough, the What If…? version of Captain Carter is actually the second version of Peggy as a Super-Soldier in Marvel lore, making her something of a Variant of a Variant. The first Super-Soldier Peggy Carter initially appeared in the mobile video game Marvel Puzzle Quest in 2016, before making a brief Marvel Comics appearance in 2018's Exiles title.

McKelvie has drawn Captain Carter #1's primary cover and has also drawn a design variant. He'll be joined by the likes of Marvel Animation, Todd Nauck (a 'Headshot' variant), Sara Pichelli (a Women's History Month variant), Declan Shalvey (an Infinity Saga Phase 2 variant), Jen Bartel (a Carnage Forever variant), and David Nakayama (exclusive to Big Time Collectibles and The 616 Comics).



Check out the covers Marvel has released so far here:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Jamie McKelvie (Marvel Comics)) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Animation (Marvel Comics)) Captain Carter #1 variant covers

Captain Carter #1 (of 5) goes on sale on March 9.

