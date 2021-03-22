Capcom wants Resident Evil: Village to be the "best-performing" title in the series

Capcom's "main ambition" for 2021 is to ensure that Resident Evil: Village is the series' "best-performing" title ever.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Antoine Molant, Capcom's marketing director for the UK and EMEA regions, said that "our main ambition for this year, although there's so much going on at the same time, is to make sure Resident Evil: Village will be the best-performing Resident Evil title, both in terms of quality as well as business."

Those are some major boots to fill for Village, as the Resident Evil series has had an excellent few years. Both Resident Evil 7 and the Resident Evil 2 Remake were critical and commercial successes, with the former still selling a million copies every year, four years on from release. Even the Resident Evil 3 Remake, which wasn't quite as well-received as its immediate predecessors, was another notable outing for the franchise.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait too long to see if Village can stand up to Capcom's lofty expectations. The game is set to release in early May, which is barely six weeks away, and as well as the freshly-announced Resident Evil showcase taking place some time in April , there'll also be a second, combat-focused demo ahead of that full release. Elsewhere, Capcom has plenty of plans when it comes to celebrating Resident Evil's 25th anniversary this year, with Resident Evil Re:Verse on the way alongside an animated series, Infinite Darkness, set to release later on in 2021.

